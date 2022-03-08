In the midst of a deteriorating situation in Ukraine, Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on Tuesday slammed Russia for its unjustified attack and called for its full isolation from the free world. Addressing a joint press conference with US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, in Tallinn, Kallas stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin's war is an act of military aggression against an independent and sovereign state that wants to fulfil its European dream. She further claimed that the Kremlin's war tactics are to "terrorise civilians and put them on the front line of this war."

"This is brutal and heartbreaking. This tragedy demands our continued and United support to Ukraine - Political, humanitarian, economic and also military. We need to adapt to the new reality and also make changes in our own defence," Estonia's Prime Minister asserted. She stated that Ukraine is fighting bravely for its homeland, but the war-torn country now is in need of urgent military help and here the American help becomes crucial. PM Kallas also claimed that Estonia, along with the United States, was one of the first countries to provide military help to Ukraine before the actual military attack took place on February 24.

Welcomed @SecBlinken in Tallinn to discuss our support to #Ukraine, raise the cost of aggression, and the need to adapt to a new reality in our own and @NATO's defence. 🇪🇪🇺🇸

🎥 Press conference at 12.45 EET: https://t.co/ifTmoGSTAV pic.twitter.com/WGWB9pOghB — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) March 8, 2022

Estonian PM calls for imposing further sanctions on Russia

"We need to stop the military machine of the aggressor. The democratic world has stepped up against the war with speed, strength and determination. Our unity and action will help in taming the aggressor. But we need to be prepared for the worst as the worst is still to come," Kallas remarked. She also called for imposing further sanctions on Russia for its actions. "We have closed our airspace but we have to take a step forward and also need to close seaports for Russian vessels. We will keep finding new tools in our toolbox until Putin's war machine has been paralyzed," she added.

The Estonian Prime Minister also hoped that sooner or later Russia will be "tired of its own initiative." Meanwhile, she also called on North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) to adapt quickly as far as upgrading the strategy is concerned. It should be mentioned here that last month on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbas region which subsequently turned into a full-fledged war and has been escalating for the last 13 days.

