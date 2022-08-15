EU, 42 Other Nations Urge Russian Forces To Pull Out From Zaporizhzhia NPP Nuclear Plant

At least 42 countries, including the EU on Sunday asked Russia to withdraw its troops from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), reiterating that the war near the facility could lead to safety hazards and disrupt the safe operation of the nuclear plant. In a statement published on the website of the EU delegation to international organisations in Vienna, several nations including Norway, the UK, the US, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Georgia, Moldova, North Macedonia and Turkey appealed that Russia's invading troops must vacate the area immediately. The fight in the vicinity of the ZNPP is not only a gross violation of international law and the UN Charter, but also endangers the principles of nuclear safety, they asserted.

Furthermore, the countries appealed to the Russian military forces to withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as it is obstructing the operator from carrying out essential safety operations. The Ukrainian authorities are agreeing to fulfil their nuclear and radiation safety obligations in accordance with international conventions and IAEA safety standards, they said. Russian troops' presence near the plant prevents the IAEA from fulfilling its safeguards mandate, the countries asserted.

"We urge the Russian Federation to immediately withdraw its military forces and all other unauthorised personnel from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, its immediate surroundings, and all of Ukraine so that the operator and the Ukrainian authorities can resume their sovereign responsibilities within Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders and the legitimate operating staff can conduct their duties without outside interference, threat, or unacceptably harsh working conditions," the statement from the countries expressing security concerns about ZNPP read on Aug 14.

UN secretary general, António Guterres raised alarm over the troops taking the war near the critical safety systems of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and urged the removal of all military personnel and equipment. Guterres appealed to the forces to de-escalate the conflict near the nuclear facility that could jeopardize the safety of the civilians. "I am calling for all military activities in the immediate vicinity of the plant to cease immediately and not to target its facilities or surroundings. We must be clear that any potential damage to Zaporizhzhia or any other nuclear facilities in Ukraine, or anywhere else, could lead to catastrophic consequences not only for the immediate vicinity but for the region and beyond," Guterres said in a statement cited by Interfax.

India expresses concern over attack on Zaporizhzhia NPP

India at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has also expressed concern over the reports of shelling near the nuclear storage facility of Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Speaking at the UNSC briefing on Ukraine, Indian Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Ruchira Kamboj stated that such strikes endangered the safety and security of nuclear facilities. She further called for "mutual restraint" between all parties involved in the over six-month-long-running conflict, without specifying Russia or Ukraine.