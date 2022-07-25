EU: 4,92,647 Ukrainian Children Integrated Into National School Systems Of Member Nations

In the midst of the ruthless war between Russia and Ukraine, around half a million Ukrainian children are currently attending schools within the European Union, according to a statement from the Department of Migration and Home Affairs of the European Commission. The department reported that from February 24 to July 19, nearly 4,92,647 Ukrainian children have been incorporated into the national school systems of the EU.

Further, following the commencement of the Russian special military operation against Ukraine, the EU responded quickly and acted in a way that demonstrated unity to aid people in need. As per the department, direct humanitarian help, emergency civil protection assistance, border support, and providing protection to people escaping the conflict and entering the EU were all included in this.

More than 1,039 children affected by war in Ukraine

On July 21, figures from the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office revealed that since the beginning of the war on February 24, as many as 353 children have been killed in Ukraine. More than 1,039 children have been affected by the Russian invasion.

Moreover, emergency personnel from Ukraine found three bodies inside a school in the war-torn nation's east that had been the target of a Russian airstrike, authorities said on Friday. The alleged losses come after a bombardment on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, on Thursday that left at least three people dead and 23 others wounded.

According to the office of the Ukrainian President, Russian bombardment in the Donetsk province's Kramatorsk caused the destruction of a school and damage to 85 residential structures.

108 Ukrainian children 'forcibly' handed to Russian households

Meanwhile, a total of 108 Ukrainian youngsters who had been deprived of parental care, have been handed to Russian households. A report from Ukrainska Pravda claims that Moscow "forcibly" removed these children from Donetsk Oblast. These children range in age from 5 to 16, as per the Ukrainska Pravda report. The youngsters, who had already gained Russian citizenship, have been placed in foster homes, according to Maria Lvova-Belova, the Children's Ombudsman for the Russian Federation under the Putin administration.

Moreover, the youngsters were originally taken to Moscow so they could get to know their "foster parents" before being transported to six other places, according to Ukrainska Pravda. On the Russian social networking site Vkontakte, Lvova-Belova announced that 108 Donbas orphans who have earned Russian citizenship would have parents by the end of the last week.

