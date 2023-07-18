EU Accuses 'rogue State' Russia Of Exacerbating Global Food Security Crisis, Hurting Poor

European leaders and foreign ministers on Tuesday condemned Russia for scrapping the Black Sea Grain Initiative, saying that with its decision, "Russia is further exacerbating the global food security crisis." Russia's President Vladimir Putin, through his war of aggression against Ukraine, and its blockade of Ukrainian sea ports has tumbled the world into a food and energy crisis, the European leaders noted, according to a joint statement released by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union on Russia’s termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"Russia must cease illegally blocking Ukrainian seaports and allow freedom of navigation on the Black Sea," read the statement issued by the Council of the EU on July 17.

President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs lambasted Russia for its rampant withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Deal, saying "Russia bears full responsibility for all the consequences of these actions." The Latvian President noted that the attack on the Odesa Oblast and the port of Odesa by the invading Russian troops goes to explain that Russia "is trying to use the food issue as a weapon."

UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, said that UK strongly condemns the Kremlin's decision to torpedo the Black Sea Grain pact. "Putin is using food as a weapon… This decision hurts the world’s poorest," Cleverly wrote on Twitter. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström asserted EU needs to collectively "fight this rogue state [Russia].

EU 'strongly condemns' Russia's withdrawal from Black Sea Grain Initiative

The EU "strongly condemned" Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, adding this is an attempt to use the food issue as a weapon. Turkey and the United Nations brokered the Black Sea Grain Initiative with Russia has been crucial for ensuring the export of Ukraine’s grain to global markets by allowing the safe passage of the vessels via the Black Sea shipping lanes. According to European officials, the EU-Ukraine “Solidarity Lanes”, and the partial reopening of the Black Sea ports had played an instrumental role in stabilising and lowering "unprecedented high food prices" globally that were caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The unprecedented high prices of global food staples steadily declined over the last year due to the Black Sea Grain Initiative. As grain bound for the international market was allowed to make a passage via the Black Sea lanes, the Food Price Index of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) listed that the food prices came down by 23% from the peak reached in March 2022 when Russia declared war on Ukraine.

Russian soldier guards a pier with grain storage facilities in the background at Ukraine's Mariupol seaport. Credit: AP

An estimated 33 million tonnes of grain and foodstuffs have been exported to at least 45 countries by over one thousand vessels under the landmark Black Sea Grain Initiative. An estimated 725.000 tonnes of grain was shipped by vessels chartered by the World Food Programme (WFP) as humanitarian aid for war-ridden nations like Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan, Somalia, and Yemen. Ukraine, in accordance with the pre war estimates, has been the WFP’s biggest supplier of wheat and delivered more than half of WFP’s global wheat grain procurement.