EU Adopts 10th Package Of Sanctions On Russia, Targeting 121 Individuals & Legal Entities

EU has introduced new tranche of sanctions against Russia, targeting 121 individuals and legal entities, as per a report from the Sputnik. Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said that sanctions includes export controls as well. "We therefore welcome the EU's 10th #sanctions package, which includes export bans and listings of 121 entities and individuals," he tweeted.

The 10th sanctions package is adopted:

121 individuals and entities listed, significant new import/export restrictions, banning Russian propaganda outlets.



We remain united in our determination to dent Russia's war machine.



The sanctions package targets arms manufacturers and "facilitators of sanctions evasion," according to the report. "For almost one year now, Russia's war of aggression has been sowing death and destruction. Putin is not only waging a brutal war on the battlefield but he is also viciously targeting civilians. The aggressor has to pay for this. Today, we are turning up the pressure with a 10th package of sanctions," a statement published by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commision reads.

A glance at the new package of sanctions

Ursula von der Leyen mentioned three points as she said the first proposal is to implement export bans on industrial goods and technologies that are critical to Russia's economy, with a focus on items that cannot be easily replaced by third-party suppliers. This includes electronics, specialized vehicles, and spare parts for military equipment.

The second proposal is to tighten controls on the export of dual-use and advanced technology goods, including electronic components used in weapons systems, rare earth materials, and thermal cameras. Third-party entities providing sensitive technology to Russia, such as the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, will also face sanctions.

The third proposal is to address Russia's propaganda efforts by listing Putin's propagandists and additional military and political commanders, who spread disinformation to polarize societies. High Representative Borrell will provide more details on the proposed listings.

"We now have in place the toughest sanctions ever introduced by the European Union. And we have to ensure that they are strictly applied. Therefore, our 10th package introduces new measures to prevent circumvention," read a statement from the European Commision. The new tranche of sanctions also aims to "track oligarchs trying to hide or to sell their assets to escape sanctions".

The President of the European Commission's statement adds that "together with Member States we will set up an overview of all frozen assets of the Russian central bank held in the EU. We need to know where these are located and how much they are worth. This is crucial in view of the possible use of public Russian assets to fund reconstruction in Ukraine".