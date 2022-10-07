EU Adopts 8th Package Of Sanctions Against Russia, Introduces Import Bans Worth €7 Billion

The European Union has announced the adoption of the eighth package of economic and individual sanctions against Russia over the annexation of four Ukrainian regions to the Russian Federation. The sanctions include the price cap on Russian oil and import bans worth €7 billion, the European Union Council revealed in a statement on Thursday.

"The agreed package includes a series of biting measures intended to reinforce pressure on the Russian government and economy, weaken Russia's military capabilities," the statement stated.

Import bans worth €7 billion

Regarding the new sanctions, the EU council said, “As concerns trade, the EU is extending the import ban on steel products that either originate in Russia or are exported from Russia. Further import restrictions are also imposed on wood pulp and paper, cigarettes, plastics and cosmetics as well as elements used in the jewellery industry such as stones and precious metals.” The council further stated that all the commodities generated a hefty sum of revenue for Russia.

“The sale, supply transfer or export of additional goods used in the aviation sector will also be restricted," the council added.

Moreover, trade sanctions will put a ban on the import of Russian finished and semi-finished steel products, vehicles, machinery and appliances, plastics, textiles, ceramics footwear, leather, certain chemical products, and non-gold jewellery, informed the EU Council.

New sanctions to cap Russian oil

The 8th package of sanctions includes the legislative basis for introducing the price cap on Russia’s oil. According to the EU statement on the sanctions package, "The package agreed today introduces into the EU legislation the basis to put in place a price cap related to the maritime transport of Russian oil for third countries and further restrictions on the maritime transport of crude oil and petroleum products to third countries.”

Image: AP

The sanctions will prohibit Russia from providing maritime transport, financial assistance, technical assistance, and brokering services related to the maritime transport to “third countries of crude oil (as of December 2022) or petroleum products (as of February 2023) which originate in or are exported from Russia.”

“The new prohibition for EU vessels to provide maritime transport for such products to third countries will apply as of the date in which the Council will unanimously decide to introduce the price cap," the EU Council said.

Russia barred from having crypto assets

The package of sanctions against Russia has fully banned the provision of crypto-asset wallet, account or custody services to Russian persons and residents in European Union states.

Image: AP

"The package agreed comprises a full ban of the provision of crypto-asset wallet, account or custody services to Russian persons and residents, regardless of the total value of those crypto-assets," read the EU statement.

Furthermore, the scope of "architectural and engineering services as well as IT consultancy services and legal advisory services to Russia" has also been prohibited.

Russia’s Maritime Register has also been added to the list of state-owned enterprises which are subject to a transaction ban by the European Union.

The EU has further announced readiness to impose targeted sanctions against individuals facilitating the circumvention of restrictions against Moscow. Additionally, the EU council’s statement revealed that the sanctions are set to include the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions under the anti-Russia sanctions.

"The Council also decided that as of today, the geographical scope of the restrictions introduced on 23 February, including notably the import ban on goods from the non-government-controlled areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, will be extended to cover also the non-controlled areas of the oblasts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson," stated the EU council.