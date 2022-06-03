EU Adopts Sixth Package Of Sanctions To Hit Moscow's Ability Of Financing War In Ukraine

In an attempt to oppose Russia’s continuing war of aggression against Ukraine and in response to the atrocities committed by Russian armed forces, EU Council on June 3 decided today to impose the sixth package of economic sanctions targeting both Russia and its ally Belarus. “With today’s package, we are increasing limitations to the Kremlin’s ability to finance the war by imposing further economic sanctions,” the bloc informed in a release as it announced the punitive measures. EU further tightened the bans on the import of Russian oil that it underscored will cut Moscow’s “source of revenue” that fuels the war in Ukraine.

“We are banning the import of Russian oil into the EU and with this cutting a massive source of revenue for Russia. We are cutting off more of the key Russian banks from the international payment system SWIFT,” Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said. “We are also sanctioning those responsible for the atrocities that took place in Bucha and Mariupol and banning more disinformation actors actively contributing to President Putin’s war propaganda,” he furthermore added.

Purchase, import or transfer of crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia banned

In its sixth round of sanctions, the EU prohibited the purchase, import or transfer of crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia into the EU. The phasing out of Russian oil will take from 6 months for crude oil to 8 months for other refined petroleum products, the bloc stated. An exception was given to the imports of crude oil by pipeline to those EU members who have been completely reliant on Russian energy. Both Bulgaria and Croatia were given temporary derogations concerning the import of Russian seaborne crude oil and vacuum gas oil respectively.

EU extended the prohibition of major Russian bans from the financial messaging services (SWIFT). Three additional Russian credit institutions include - Russia's largest bank Sberbank, Credit Bank of Moscow, Russian Agricultural Bank - and the Belarusian Bank For Development And Reconstruction. Bloc has also banned Russian state-owned outlets: Rossiya RTR/RTR Planeta, Rossiya 24 / Russia 24 and TV Centre International in the new package of sanctions. EU also expanded the list of goods and technology which may contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia’s defence and security sector. It blacklisted 80 chemicals which can be used to produce chemical weapons. All provisions relating to accounting, public relations and consultancy services, as well as cloud services will no longer be sourced to Moscow. Council also sanctioned additional individuals and entities: particularly those officials responsible for the atrocities committed by Russian troops in Ukraine’s towns of Bucha and Mariupol.