European Union (EU) has agreed on a new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation as Putin’s all-out war on Ukraine continued for the 44th day. The sanctions, which come as a part of the bloc’s fifth package of embargoes on Moscow, include a full-fledged ban on Russian coal imports. As the vote took place on Thursday, Poland resisted Germany's proposal of extending the phase-out period from a month to four months. The new sanctions are set to come into effect on Friday, April 8.

“The four packages of sanctions have hit hard and limited the Kremlin's political and economic options. We are seeing tangible results. But, in view of events, we need to increase our pressure further. Today, we are proposing to take our sanctions a step further. We will make them broader and sharper so that they cut even deeper in the Russian economy,” the EU said.

First energy ban

This would mark the first time that 27 membered bloc is targeting Russia’s energy industry. At least 40% of the fuel on the European continent comes from Russia. Recently, EU leader Charles Michel hinted that there could be additional sanctions on Russian gas and oil as well. In addendum, he also revealed that the EU had agreed to develop a Ukraine Solidarity Trust Fund to aid Ukraine. “In the short-term, this Fund will help support the state of Ukraine and provide access to liquidity and financing. Longer-term, it would provide massive investments to help rebuild the economy and infrastructure,” he said. "Putin cannot, and will not, win this war because the values of Europe, of freedom and democracy, will win," he added.

Notably, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called out for the west to impose full-fledged sanctions on weapons. However, as the war continued, the Ukrainian President said he was ready to negotiate with his Russian counterpart. Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Zelenskyy announced that he was ready for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a big statement, Zelenskyy asserted that he was ready to discuss Ukrainian territory, and even the regions of Crimea, and Donbass but only if the talks were held directly between him and Putin. Affirming to continue negotiations, the Ukrainian President asserted that the faster the two leaders meet, the lesser the casualties would be on both sides.

Image: AP