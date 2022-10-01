EU & UK Condemn Russia's Annexation Of Ukrainian Regions; 'won't Change Anything'

In response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's annexation of four Ukrainian regions, European Council members have "unequivocally condemned" the "illegal annexation" of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. The members of the European Council underscored that the decision has violated the fundamental rights of Ukraine to independence. EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen has stated that the annexation declared by Putin "won't change anything." She underscored that the regions occupied by Russia are "Ukrainian land and will always be part of this sovereign nation."

The members of the European Council said that they will "never" recognise the referendum and called the decision of the Russian government "null and void." The EU Council members in the statement said, "We do not and will never recognise the illegal 'referenda' that Russia has engineered as a pretext for this further violation of Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, nor their falsified and illegal results. We will never recognise this illegal annexation."

They called on the international community to reject the annexation of Ukrainian territories. The statement of EU leaders comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that there are four new regions in Russia. He made the statement as he formally announced the annexation of four occupied regions of Ukraine - Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk.

The illegal annexation proclaimed by Putin won’t change anything.



All territories illegally occupied by Russian invaders are Ukrainian land and will always be part of this sovereign nation. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 30, 2022

UK imposes sanctions against Russia

In response to Putin's annexation of Ukrainian regions, the UK has decided to impose sanctions and export bans that target Russian economic vulnerabilities. According to the new sanctions, Russia will lose access to major western services, including IT consultancy, architectural services, engineering services and transactional legal advisory services for certain commercial activities. Furthermore, the UK government has announced a ban on the export of around 700 goods that are important to Russia’s industrial and technological capabilities. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in a statement said, "The UK utterly condemns Putin’s announcement of the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory. We will never recognise the results of these sham referendums or any annexation of Ukrainian territory."

The UK utterly condemns Putin’s illegal annexation and we will never recognise this atrocious violation of Ukrainian territory



Today’s new sanctions ramp up the economic pressure on Russia through targeted services banshttps://t.co/QxkzZgxvJM — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) September 30, 2022

UK summons Russian ambassador

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced that Britain will "never" accept Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson "as any other than Ukrainian territories." She asserted that Putin has once again breached international law with his threats to annex more regions of Ukraine. She stated that the UK will not hesitate to impose more sanctions to "cripple Putin's war machine" to ensure that he loses the war against Ukraine. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that he has summoned the Russian Ambassador to Britain, Andrey Kelin to hold a protest against Putin's announcement of the annexation of Ukrainian territory.

Vladimir Putin is once again violating international law with his threats to annex more of Ukraine.



We will not hesitate to take further action, including imposing more sanctions to cripple Putin’s war machine.



We will ensure he loses this illegal war. pic.twitter.com/LhFvzdlx80 — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 30, 2022

I have summoned the Russian Ambassador, Andrey Kelin, to protest in the strongest terms against Putin’s announcement of the illegal annexation of sovereign Ukrainian territory. — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) September 30, 2022

Putin announces annexation of four Ukrainian regions

Earlier, Vladimir Putin declared that there are four new regions of Russia. He made the statement as he formally announced the annexation of four occupied regions of Ukraine - Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk. Speaking at a signing ceremony to formally annex Ukrainian territories, he stressed that four regions have been included in Russia as it is the people who have made a "clear choice." In his speech at the signing ceremony, the Russian President called on Ukraine to stop the military actions and return to the negotiating table. He highlighted that Ukrainian authorities need to respect the "will of the people" while referencing the referendums carried out in parts of Ukraine.