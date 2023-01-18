EU Announces Nuclear Strategic Reserve In Finland Amid Russia's Attack On Ukraine

European Commission on Tuesday, January 17, announced funding for its first-ever chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear strategic reserve, which will be established in Finland, according to a statement it published earlier yesterday. Under the Union Civil Protection Mechanism termed rescEU designed to protect citizens from disasters and manage emerging risks, the EU plans to stockpile personal protective equipment, measuring equipment, pharmaceuticals, and antibodies in Finland for a quick response in case of a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear accidents, the bloc announced.

Project expected to be fully operational by 2024

EU's rescEU includes a fleet of firefighting planes and helicopters, medical evacuation planes, and a stockpile of medical items and field hospitals that are maintained in the bloc's reserves to respond to emergencies. The supplies will be stored in Finland as it would be easier for them to be transported to the Baltic states. The bloc expects that the supplies are sent well within 12 hours in case there is an affected member that appeals for help in case of chemical, biological, or radiological emergencies. EU has spent an estimated €242 million ($261 million) in funding for the program that is expected to be fully operational by 2024.

The conflict in Ukraine “confirmed the need” to set up the stockpile, which “will provide the EU with a significant safety net enabling a quick and coordinated response at EU level," said European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic in the statement on Jan 17.

According to a statement published by the Finnish government on its official website, rescue equipment, and medical supplies will be aimed to be provided instantly to both the first responders and EU members' civilian population. "The project will run until autumn 2026. Its budget is EUR 242 million," the Finnish government noted, adding that the program is very significant in scale. “The stockpiles to be established in Finland will improve the European Union’s strategic preparedness and readiness to respond to different kinds of threats, especially in Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea region. In the changed security environment, the EU’s joint preparedness is more important than ever,” Finland's Minister of the Interior Krista Mikkonen noted in the statement. With the project operational in the coming year, Finland will turn into a key player in ensuring European security. The "project will strengthen our national preparedness,” said the Finnish government.

"Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has confirmed the need to strengthen the EU CBRN preparedness. That’s why, the rescEU CBRN reserves will provide the EU with a significant safety pillow enabling a quick and coordinated response at EU level. I would like to congratulate Finland for being the first Member State to develop a CBRN strategic reserve under rescEU,” meanwhile, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic, said.