EU Appalled By Abduction Of Melitopol Mayor, Calls On Russia To Free Official

As the Russia-Ukraine situation continues to intensify, the Member of the European Parliament (MEP) on Saturday said that violations and attacks on civilians will not be forgotten and all perpetrators of such acts will be pursued under international law. Following Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov's abduction, a group of MEPs who participated in the recent Parliament`s Fact-Finding Mission to Ukraine issued a statement and said this was an example of 'the illegal, cynical and barbaric acts perpetrated by Russia'.

“We are appalled and shocked by the illegal abduction of the Mayor of Melitopol Mr Ivan Fedorov by Russian armed forces. Mr Fedorov was courageously carrying out his job as Mayor and coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid to the citizens of Melitopol", the statement said.

In a continued episode of Russia's reckless and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine, the abduction of the Mayor is an example of the illegal, cynical and barbaric acts perpetrated by the Russian armed forces. MEPs called on the Russian armed forces authorities to immediately free Ivan Fedorov and ensure he is healthy and safe. They further urged the Russian authorities to respect the Geneva Conventions on combatants and non-combatant civilians and prisoners of war, as well as all relevant provisions of International Humanitarian Law.

The statement mentioned that the International community, including the United Nations and European Union will not forget the Violations of basic rights of civilians and attacks against civilian infrastructure carried out by the Russian forces. And further added that they are determined and committed to seeking accountability and justice for all innocent civilians of Ukraine.

Condemning Russia's non-stop shelling targetting civilians, the statement informed Russia's lack of cooperation in the evacuation of civilians push them to take a call to immediately stop its aggression and invasion of Ukraine and to withdraw its troops from the country.

Russia-Ukraine war

As the war entered 17th day on Saturday, Russian military forces are around 15 miles from the centre of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, according to a UK intelligence update. This has raised concerns over the possibility of s large attack by Russia on the capital city.

While Russia has been accused of preventing the evacuation of Ukrainian people from the heavily besieged port city of Mariupol in the south of the country. It is learned that the condition in Mariupol is getting worst as the city continues to face scarcity of food, water, and electricity.

