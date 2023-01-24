EU Approves €500m Military Aid To Kyiv As US Allies Put Pressure On Berlin To Send Tanks

As Germany continues to face pressure from the US and its allies to supply German-made Leopard tanks to the war-torn Ukraine, the European Union has now approved more military aid worth €500 million to the war-ravaged country to face Russian aggression.

The latest aid package came as the EU's 27 foreign ministers met in Brussels after western nations failed last week to agree on sending tanks to Ukraine, according to RTE.

Along with the €500 million package, the bloc has also approved a further €45 million for "non-lethal equipment" for the EU's military training mission for Ukraine, an EU diplomat confirmed. The outlet reported that two secret sources confirmed that Germany's battle tanks are seen as the best fit for Ukraine to fight the ongoing battle, but so far, Berlin has not authorised their sale. However, Poland's representative confirmed that it could send those tanks to Ukraine.

The report claimed that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock did not explain why Berlin would not stop Poland from sending German-made war tanks to Ukraine. She said it was important to do everything to help Ukraine.

"It’s important that we as an international community do everything to defend Ukraine so that Ukraine wins. Because if it loses, Ukraine will cease to exist,” Baerbock told the press at a meeting of the EU’s foreign affairs council in Brussels.

Lativa, Lithuania & Poland urge Germany to send Leopard tanks

Meanwhile, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said there should be no further arguments over sending the tanks to Ukraine. She said, "The argument of escalation does not work because Russia continues escalating." She further added, "At this point, there are no good arguments why battle tanks cannot be provided."

Whereas Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis also suggested the same saying the tanks should not be held up even for a single day. On Monday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said his government would ask Germany's permission to send Leopard tanks to Kyiv and indicated that Poland would send the war weapons even if Berlin does not agree.

Morawiecki said, “Even if we did not get this approval, we would still transfer our tanks together with others to Ukraine.” He added that “the condition for us at the moment is to build at least a small coalition of countries”.

Image: AP