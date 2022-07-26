EU Asserts Ukraine Needs To Ramp Up Reform Efforts In Order To Enhance Accession Prospects

In its annual Association Implementation Report on Ukraine, the European Union (EU) noted that Ukraine still needs to ramp up reform efforts in order to strengthen its accession credentials. The report, which covers the time period from December 2020 to February 24, 2022, was released on Tuesday, ahead of the EU-Ukraine Association Council slated for September 5. The report stated that the Kyiv regime needs to make much more effort to address corruption and rule of law. The report also noted that Russia's destabilising actions, the war in the east, and the coronavirus pandemic, all posed problems for Ukraine over the last two years.

The report highlights that Ukraine nevertheless has continued to prioritise association and further integration with the EU, and that despite these challenges, key reforms have gained new momentum," the European Commission said in a statement. Meanwhile, the report hailed Ukraine for making notable advancements, particularly in the area of digital transformation, as well as for establishing a directorate for economic security tasked with combating serious financial and economic crimes. According to the EU report, Ukraine has made significant advancements in carrying out the Association Agreement despite numerous challenges posed by the Russian Federation.

EU vows to keep assisting Ukraine in following a European path

Meanwhile, Oliver Varhelyi, EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, stressed that Ukraine needs to continue its reforms, particularly in the areas of justice, the rule of law, the fight against corruption, and fundamental rights. He went on to say that the EU would keep assisting Ukraine in following a European path and connecting it to post-war reconstruction efforts. Additionally, the report stated that the EU expects greater efforts from Ukraine in support of the environmental agenda, the central bank's independence, and the safeguarding of national minorities.

Ukraine's top leaders sign joint declaration supporting country's EU accession

It is significant to mention here that Ukrainian top officials signed a joint declaration on July 1 to support the war-torn nation's bid to gain full membership of the European Union (EU). This came days after the EU granted the candidacy status for the bloc's membership to Ukraine on June on June 23. The Ukrainian President further stated that signing this declaration should mean the same as signing the application for entry - on the fifth day of the war. He also outlined that Ukraine's path to membership must not take years or decades.

Image: AP/Twitter/@vonderleyen