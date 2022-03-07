EU Begins Procedure To Consider Ukraine's Application For Membership Amid Russian Attack

In a significant development, the European Union (EU) on Monday began the procedure for considering applications from Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova. A week ago, the European Parliament accepted had Ukraine's application to join the EU, initiating a special admission procedure to accept the country amid Russia's invasion.

Addressing the European Union Parliament, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lauded all countries of the bloc for being unified and expressed his desire for Ukraine to be a part of it. 'We want to be equal,' the Ukrainian President said. He also took the opportunity to highlight how the people of Ukraine were paying a 'heavy price' in the offensive of Russia.

"This morning 2 cruise missiles hit Kharkiv city. The city has the largest number of universities. The youth is bright and smart there. We are fighting just for our land and our freedom. Also, at the same time, we are fighting to be an equal member of Europe," he remarked. " Today it's about that. EU will be much stronger with Ukraine. Without the EU, Ukraine will be lonesome," the President added.

Support for Ukraine's candidature unanimous

Standing by Ukraine in this time of crisis, Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament hailed the country for facing Russia with pride. "All those standing up in Belarus, Georgia- it is worth it. For next-generation, for those in Ukraine and the world who believe in Europe and wants to be free. We will provide much-needed weapons to Ukraine. We have moved to disconnect Russia from swift. We have banned kremlin propaganda tools, European business, sports have taken a clear stand against Russian aggression," Metsola stated.

The support for Ukraine's candidature was unanimous as 637 members voted 'yes' as opposed to 13 who voted 'no' and 26 who abstained from voting. In the case of Ukraine's accession to the EU under the simplified procedure, in accordance with EU law, member states would be able to send their troops to Ukraine for common security.

Meanwhile, talks are underway between the Russian-Ukrainian delegations in Belarus, agencies reported. The meeting is the third round of discussions between Russia and Ukraine as the two countries strive to reach an agreement on a ceasefire and a safe passage corridor for people.