EU Calls Russia's Attack On Ukraine 'pure Acts Of Terror', Seeks Aid For Rebuilding Kyiv

As the Russia Ukraine war drags on, EU and Germany co-hosted a conference in Berlin to talk about the reconstruction of Ukraine. The conference, which was named the International Expert Conference on the Recovery, Reconstruction and Modernisation of Ukraine, witnessed participation of international organisations, academic institutions and representatives from different countries in Europe representing their country.

Speaking in Berlin about the ongoing war in Ukraine, EU commision president Ursula von der Leyen said: "Ukrainians are showing us that they have hope and confidence in the future, and they will keep fighting for it." She added that the EU is providing €1 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine along with 400 generators. The EU informed that destroyed schools in Ukraine are being repaired with € 100 million. She urged support for the “fast rehabilitation” of Kyiv as it faces what she called targeted attacks by Russian forces on civilian infrastructure. Russian attacks “are pure acts of terror", she said.

"We want to discuss the reconstruction of Ukraine today. Thousands of destroyed houses. Several hundred schools turned to rubble. Countless bridges, roads, power stations, railway infrastructure and industry bombed. For Ukrainians, these are not just statistics. This is their everyday experience. It is about having a roof over their heads, a warm place in the winter and classrooms where their children are safe. It is about going to work, bringing food home, and making a living. These are hard, scary and painful days for Ukrainians. But Ukrainians are showing us that they have hope and confidence in the future, and they will keep fighting for it. And it is their future that brings us here today," said EU commision president whilst opening the conference.

We can never match the sacrifices Ukrainians are making every day.



But we can stand with them and provide what they need – for relief, fast rehabilitation and reconstruction.



This is why we are gathered here today at the #RecoveryOfUkraine conference ↓

https://t.co/KpdLTOkPot — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 25, 2022

Russia is targeting civilian infrastructure, in particular energy.



So we are working with Ukraine to repair this infrastructure now with €1 billion in emergency assistance.



We have also provided 400 power generators so far, and that’s not all ↓



https://t.co/ydFxnkNEDB — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 25, 2022

Challenges in the path of reconstructing Ukraine

According to reports by VOA, no concrete political agreements or financial pledges will be a part of this conference. The primary reason for that is, due to the damage Ukraine has suffered as a result of the Russia Ukraine war, the cost of reconstructing Ukraine will be rather high. Estimates published by the World Bank back in September suggest that it would cost at least $350 billion for any semblance of recovery. The conference has been gathered to brainstorm where this money will come from. In the aftermath of the 2nd World War, America funded the reconstruction of Europe under the Marshall plan by making American taxpayers pay more tax for the reconstruction of Europe.

Will the population of EU member nations agree to something similar? "Even if one should always be careful with historical comparisons, the issue here is nothing less than creating a new Marshall Plan for the 21st century," said the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as per reports from Politico. It isn't unreasonable to expect that the cost of reconstructing Ukraine will go even higher as Russia continues to strike Ukrainian infrastructure.

Zelenskyy addressed the conference through a video call and said that more than a third of Ukraine's energy sector has been destroyed due to Russia's strikes, as per a report from the Guardian. “The Russian invasion continues to cause massive destruction of Ukraine’s infrastructure — including water, sanitation, and electricity networks — just as winter is approaching, further endangering Ukrainian people,” said David Malpass, the World Bank Group President. Meanwhile, the World Bank has released $500 million, backed by British loan guarantees to Ukraine, to ensure that Ukraine can at least have the funds to maintain the essential services. “The whole issue of reconstruction is something which can only start once there is peace," said EU Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn, pointing out the fact that there is little point in spending money on Ukraine's reconstruction only to have all those infrastructure projects blown up by Russian strikes.