EU Chief Calls Russia's Attack On Civilian Buildings In Ukraine & Power Grids 'war Crimes'

As waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine’s capital on Monday, setting buildings ablaze, and killing at least four people, the president of the European Commission accused Moscow of war crimes in Kyiv, and called the actions of the Russian army- "acts of pure terror." While addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France on Wednesday, Ursula von der Leyen underscored that Russia has been targeting civilian infrastructures and powerhouses in order to scare and disrupt the lives of Ukrainians and reiterated all such actions come under the category of war crimes.

Russia’s attacks against civilian infrastructure, especially electricity, are war crimes.



Cutting off men, women, children of water, electricity and heating with winter coming - these are acts of pure terror.



And we have to call it as such. https://t.co/3WY743k1iH — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 19, 2022

"Russian attacks against civilian infrastructure, especially electricity, are war crimes," said Ursula. "Targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure, with a clear aim to cut off men, women, children of water, electricity, and heating, with the winter coming -- these are acts of pure terror. And we have to call it as such," added von der Leyen. Further, she emphasised that the best way to penalise Moscow is to work collectively on EU sanctions and to choose an alternative to Russian gas. Earlier in May, Russian President Vladimir Putin termed the EU-imposed sanctions "useless" and said those who imposed embargoes on Moscow are facing its consequences. Putin said the country’s economy will overcome sanctions in the coming months. He emphasised that Russia has been focusing on minimising the effect of sanctions in a composed and professional manner.

Zelenskyy says Russia destroyed nearly 30% of power stations in the last ten days

Notably, EU President's remarks came as Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces said the aggressor has again targeted multiple regions of Ukraine with missiles on Wednesday. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, nearly 30% of the country's power stations had been destroyed since October 10 and added the attacks caused massive blackouts across the nation. Meanwhile, Kyiv mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said that the recent attacks on power grids have disrupted the heating mechanism in houses. He announced that the so-called heating season — when authorities pump heat to urban buildings — will begin on Thursday, several days earlier than usual. According to Klitschko, the government has taken early steps in order to provide relief to Kyiv residents and to cover the load of personal heaters.

Image: @vonderleyen/Twitter