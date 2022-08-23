EU Chief Says 'Putin Wanted To Thwart Ukraine's Independence But The Opposite Happened'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to "thwart" Ukraine's independence but the "opposite has happened." Leyen stressed Ukraine has become a candidate to join the European Union and is celebrating its Independence Day on August 24. She made the remarks at the online summit of the Crimea Platform on Tuesday, August 23.

"Putin wanted to thwart Ukraine's independence and break your belief in a better future. The opposite has happened. Not only is Ukraine celebrating its 31st year of independence tomorrow, but you have also become a candidate to join the European Union," Ursula von der Leyen said.

In her speech, Ursula von der Leyen asserted that Russia carried out the annexation of the Crimean peninsula through "brutal force" in 2014. She termed Russia's action a "brazen violation" of Ukraine's territorial integrity and international law. the EU chief accused Russia of using Crimea as a Russian military base and a "testing ground for the brutal methods" which Russia has been using in other captured parts of Ukraine. Ursula von der Leyen asserted that the EU will never recognise Russia's annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol. She underscored that they are "deeply concerned" about the human rights violations in the Crimean peninsula.

"The European Union is Ukraine's closest friend and a staunch defender of international law. We will never recognise the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by the Russian Federation," Ursula von der Leyen said in at the Crimea Platform.

EU's sanctions 'critically undermining Putin's war machine': Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen asserted that EU's sanctions have been "undermining" Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine and have affected Russia's economy. She assured Ukraine that the EU will continue to work with its partners to expose these violations and that people responsible for the action will be held accountable.

She highlighted that the EU has ramped up its economic, military and humanitarian support for Ukraine and welcomed 7.5 million Ukrainian refugees into the bloc nations. Ursula von der Leyen emphasised that the EU will continue to support Ukraine in exporting grains and the bloc will continue to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes."

Zelenskyy pledges to take back all parts of Ukraine

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pledged to take back all parts of the country, including Ukraine. He emphasised that Crimea was and will always remain part of Ukraine. He stated that Ukraine is concerned about the security of Crimea and issues, including supply of clean water, according to the statement released on the Ukraine's Presidential website. He even quoted the letter of Nariman Dzhelyal and said, "It began with Crimea, and it will end with Crimea."

"Crimea was and is Ukraine, and after deoccupation, along with our entire state, it will become part of the European Union. I am sure of that. The passport of a citizen of Ukraine will also be the passport of the European Union," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his remarks.

“It began in Crimea, and it will end in Crimea,” - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy quoted the letter of Nariman Dzhelyal. pic.twitter.com/H5MYbH3VAc — Crimea Platform (@crimeaplatform) August 23, 2022

