Hundreds of artists, actors, and politicians have pledged their support for "Stand up for Ukraine," the world's largest social media donor conference for Ukrainian refugees and war victims.

The campaign, which was launched by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in collaboration with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the charity platform Global Citizen, aims to raise billions of euros to solve the issue in Ukraine and aid those who have fled the war.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted on Saturday, “The people of Ukraine are showing immense courage.They deserve all our admiration. And what they need - urgently - is our support. Let us come together and raise much needed funding for the people fleeing the invasion.”

"The expulsion of Ukrainians has exacerbated the worldwide refugee crisis, which has already compelled 82.4 million people to leave their homes due to conflict, violence, persecution, or human rights violations," charity platform Global Citizen said in a statement.

"As a result, overburdened and underfunded humanitarian efforts are in urgent need of support to meet the needs of refugees around the world." The campaign takes its name from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's appeal to the world community to "Stand Up for Ukraine."

The donor event took place on Saturday from 3:00 pm onwards in Warsaw, Poland. The event was being held to highlight Poland's critical role in assisting refugees escaping the invasion of Ukraine, and a live feed was broadcasted on Twitter and the Global Citizen YouTube channel, with discussions, refugee testimony, and surprise concerts.

The funds generated on Saturday will be distributed to UN organizations as well as GlobalGiving's Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, which helps over 30 grassroots organisations in the region.

The 'Stand Up For Ukraine' Event

"Music does bring people together, as President Zelensky mentioned last week at the Grammys," Madonna said in a video she posted on Twitter on Saturday, in which she and her son performed a cover of Elton John's 'Your Song' and urged her fans to support the cause.

The summit wrapped up a global social media event that took place this week, during which some of the world's most well-known artists, athletes, actors, and creators, from U2 to Jon Bon Jovi and Miley Cyrus, used the hashtag #StandUpForUkraine to prompt governments, corporations, and individuals to help those who are suffering as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.

Image: Twitter