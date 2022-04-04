EU Commission Chief Speaks To Zelenskyy; Says 'EU Ready To Send Joint Investigation Team'

With the ongoing war in Ukraine entering its 40th day on Monday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke to embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the telephonic conversation, they discussed the horrifying slayings of civilians in Bucha and other key cities from which Russian armed forces were reported to have called back their troops. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Ursula von der Leyen informed that she assured Ukraine that European Union is willing to send Joint Investigation Teams to document war crimes in coordination with the Ukrainian Prosecution General.

Furthermore, Ursula von der Leyen added that Europol, EU Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation and Eurojust, EU Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation expressed willingness to cooperate with the investigation. She offered condolences to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and assured him of the European Commission's full support during these terrible times. In the statement, Ursula von der Leyen asserted that she assured Zelenskyy that the people behind the heinous crimes will not go unpunished. She further informed that the EU has set up a Joint Investigation Team with Ukraine to gather evidence and probe Kremlin's war crimes.

I spoke with President @ZelenskyyUa about the atrocious murder of civilians in Bucha and elsewhere in Ukraine.



The EU is ready to send Joint Investigation Teams to document war crimes in coordination with the Ukrainian Prosecutor General.@Europol and @Eurojust will support. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 4, 2022

Ursula von der Leyen 'appalled' by horrors in formerly Russia-held regions

Earlier on April 3, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that she was "appalled" by reports of "unspeakable horrors" in regions where the Russian troops were reported to be pulling back. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Ursula von der Leyen emphasised the requirement for an independent investigation. She asserted that people responsible for carrying out the war crimes will be held accountable. The statement of Ursula von der Leyen comes after Ukrainian authorities shared images of tragedies driven by Russian armed forces in Bucha.

Appalled by reports of unspeakable horrors in areas from which Russia is withdrawing.



An independent investigation is urgently needed.



Perpetrators of war crimes will be held accountable. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 3, 2022

410 bodies of slain civilians found in liberated regions: Ukraine

Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Sunday, April 3, stated that they have found 410 bodies of slain Ukrainians in Bucha, Irpin and other significant towns and villages of the Kyiv region during the first two days. The Defence Ministry further added that the exact number of victims of Russian occupiers will be much higher. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday, April 3, revealed the tragedies caused by retreating Russian armed forces in Bucha city. In a tweet, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said, "Bucha massacre proves that Russian hatred towards Ukrainians is beyond anything Europe has seen since WWII." He called Russian action "deliberate" and added that Russian troops strive to kill as many Ukrainians as they can.