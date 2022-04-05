EU Commission Chief & EU Diplomat Borrell To Visit Ukraine Amid Invasion: Slovenia PM

Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa has announced that Slovenia diplomats will join Lithuania diplomats in Kyiv. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Janez Jansa stated that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell will visit Kyiv this week. The decision to visit Kyiv comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine has entered its 41st day.

In a tweet, Slovenia Prime Minister Jansa said, "Slovenian diplomats will join Lithuanian diplomats in Kiev. The mission also returns there #EU. The President of the European Commission and the High Representative #EU for Foreign Affairs will also travel to Kiev this week. This time Slovenia showed the way." Earlier, Slovenia Prime Minister spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal and talked about the on ground situation in Ukraine. During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed the discovery of shocking crimes against civilians where the Russian armed forces had been withdrawing. He assured Ukraine about providing assistance to Ukraine to defend itself and future measures to cooperate with the European Union.

410 bodies found in Bucha, Irpin & other towns of Kyiv: Ukraine Defence Ministry

The announcement regarding the visit of Slovenian and Lithuanian diplomats and European Union Chief Ursula von der Leyen comes after Ukrainian authorities shared images of tragedies caused by retreating Russian armed forces in Bucha. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Sunday, April 3, stated that they have found 410 bodies of slain Ukrainians in Bucha, Irpin and other towns and villages during the first two days. The Defence Ministry further added that the exact number of victims of Russian armed forces "will be much higher". Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday, April 3, revealed the tragedies caused by retreating Russian armed forces in Bucha city. In a tweet, the Ukrainian FM said, "Bucha massacre proves that Russian hatred towards Ukrainians is beyond anything Europe has seen since WWII." He called Russian action "deliberate" and stressed that Russian troops seek to kill as many Ukrainians as they can. According to UNHCR, more than 4 million people have fled Ukraine and moved to neighbouring countries since the Russian invasion started.

Image: AP