EU Commission Chief Ursula Von Der To Embark On Azerbaijan Trip To Seal Gas Deal With Baku

As several European countries imposed sanctions on Russia for escalating the war on Ukraine, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Azerbaijan with high hopes to import natural gas in order to minimise its dependence on Russian energy. Though a statement released by the EU Commission on July 15 claimed that Ursula's trip to Baku was meant to strengthen the existing cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan, it is expected that the top official will try to negotiate and bring more energy players to Europe. "Amid Russia's continued weaponisation of its energy supplies, diversification of our energy imports is a top priority for the EU. The Southern Gas Corridor has a central role to play in the EU's natural gas supply, in particular for South Eastern Europe," according to the statement.

Notably, the 27-nation bloc and Baku are also working jointly to build long-term cooperation on clean energy and energy efficiency in order to fulfil their green transition and the objectives of the Paris Agreement. "The EU and Azerbaijan are negotiating a new comprehensive agreement, which will allow for enhanced cooperation in a wide range of areas, including economic diversification, investment, trade and making full use of the potential of civil society," it said. As per the statement, the EU Chief and Commissioner Simson will hold a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev upon arrival. Following the meeting, President von der Leyen will hold a joint press point with President Aliyev. Subsequently, Commissioner Simson will hold an EU-Azeri energy dialogue with the Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

EU vows to reduce its dependence on Russian gas

It is crucial to note here that ever since the union announced a partial embargo on Russian oil, its intention to decrease its dependency on Russian energy seems in trouble. The European countries at first approached the Gulf nations to meet their demands but after facing failure in securing a deal with the Gulf nations, they turned towards the Middle East and the Mediterranean regions. Notably, Europe depends on Russia for roughly 40% of its natural gas needs. Currently, the European leaders have vowed to reduce their dependence by two-thirds.

Earlier in April, the European leaders approached the gas and oil-rich Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members to avert any energy crisis after limiting its dependency on Russian energy resources. The European leaders asked the GCC to increase the production of hydrocarbon. However, GCC reportedly denied delivering the need saying constraints in production and the fact that most of their future production is locked in long-term contracts with Asian clients.

