EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen Visits Bucha; Says 'saw Humanity Shattered'

As the horrendous genocide in Bucha continues to spread shockwaves across the world, European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday visited the Ukrainian city to express her solidarity, stating that humanity was 'shattered' in Bucha. It is undeniable that humungous atrocities have been committed in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, where mass graves were found near a church and dead bodies littered all over the streets.

Speaking to the media, the EU Commission President said, "Here in Bucha, we saw humanity shattered. The whole world is mourning along with the people of Bucha. We stand with Ukraine in this important fight."

EU chief calls attack on Kramatorsk station 'despicable'

Hours after the missile attack on a Ukrainian railway station on April 8, Ursula von der Leyen termed the attack on the station, which was used for evacuations of civilians, 'despicable.' She also offered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy her condolences over the casualties inflicted by the attack. Ukraine's Kramatorsk region in the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) came under the Russian shelling on Friday morning, which resulted in at least 50 casualties and many civilians getting serious injuries.

Zelenskyy hits out at Lavrov over Bucha genocide remarks

This comes after Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in an interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, slammed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov over his claim that the reports over the genocide are "fake" and "staged". Zelenskyy said, "I can tell you and your people that I am not willing to give any answer to Minister Lavrov who says that the situation in Bucha was 'fake'. Look at the rhetorics of the person who is considered the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, which is a great and important status. Throwing up 'fakes' is not the steps of his level. The politics of the Russian Federation is to consider that we don't have any dependence and any sovereignty. They think that Ukraine is fake. I can't talk to people who not willing to listen to any other information other than their own. I can talk to people who is understanding and has wisdom."

Bucha genocide

On April 3, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated that they discovered 410 bodies of slain Ukrainians in Bucha, Irpin and other towns and villages. The Defense Ministry added that the exact number of victims of Russian armed forces "will be much higher". Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on last Sunday, April 3, shared images depicting horrors caused by retreating Russian armed forces in Bucha. In a tweet, the Ukrainian FM said, "Bucha massacre proves that Russian hatred towards Ukrainians is beyond anything Europe has seen since WWII."