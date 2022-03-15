Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Union Commission has welcomed the fast adoption of the 4th package of sanctions against Russia by the EU Member States. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Ursula von der Leyen asserted that the decision of the European Union will further affect Russian President Vladimir Putin's ability to fund the "unjustified war" against Ukraine. The tweet of the EU Commission President comes after the European Commission welcomed the agreement by the Council to adopt a fourth package of measures against Russia in response to its action against Ukraine.

In her tweet, the EU Commission President stressed that European Union and its partners will continue to pressurise the Russian government until it stops its military action in Ukraine. Ursula von der Leyen tweeted, "I welcome the fast adoption by the EU Member States of the 4th package of sanctions against Russia. This will further cripple Putin’s ability to finance this unjustified war. The EU and its partners will keep up the pressure on the Kremlin until it stops the invasion of Ukraine." The European Commission welcomed the agreement by the Council to adopt a fourth package of restrictive measures against Russia and added that these sanctions will further increase the economic pressure on the Kremlin.

I welcome the fast adoption by EU Member States of the 4th package of sanctions against Russia.



This will further cripple Putin’s ability to finance this unjustified war.



The EU and its partners will keep up the pressure on the Kremlin until it stops the invasion of Ukraine. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 15, 2022

EU Commission welcomes agreement by Council to adopt measures against Russia

According to the statement released by the European Commission, the measures against Russia include a full prohibition of transactions with certain Russia State-owned enterprises across different sectors. In addition, an EU import ban on steel products would result in Russia losing approximately €3.3 billion export revenue. Furthermore, a ban on new investment in the Russian energy sector, an export ban on luxury goods like luxury cars, jewellery and the decision could impact Russian elites. The measures against Russia agreed by EU include import quotas will be distributed to other third countries to compensate, more oligarchs and Russian elites linked to the Kremlin have been included in the list of sanctioned people. The EU Commission further called a ban on the rating of Russia and its companies by EU credit rating agencies and the provision of rating services to Russian clients, which could impact Russia's access to the EU's financial markets.

We welcome today’s agreement by @EUCouncil to adopt a fourth package of restrictive measures against Russia.



These sanctions will ramp up economic pressure on the Kremlin and cripple its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine.



More → https://t.co/KWrBhedqRb https://t.co/qYP7O3Jasc — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) March 15, 2022

Ukrainian President speaks to EU Commission President

On March 14, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to the President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and discussed ways to resist Russian aggression. Both the leaders discussed ways to increase pressure on Russia through sanctions to penalise it for invasion of Ukraine. In the tweet, Zelenskyy appreciated the European Union Commission for providing monetary assistance amid the devastating war.

Discussed with President of the 🇪🇺 Commission @vonderleyen the 🇪🇺’s support for 🇺🇦 in countering Russian aggression. Increasing sanctions pressure on Russia is important. We also appreciate significant financial assistance. Ukraine continues to move towards membership in the #EU. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 14, 2022

Image: AP