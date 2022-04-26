After billionaire Elon Musk aquired Twitter for $44 Billion, European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton has reportedly warned the Tesla CEO that the micro-blogging site will have to comply with European Union (EU) content moderation rules.

Thierry Breton was quoted by The Financial Times as saying, "We are open to everyone, but on our own terms. Elon, we welcome you, but your rules will not apply to us."

Jack Dorsey says Elon Musk 'Singular Solution' he trusts for Twitter's future

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey took to Twitter on Tuesday to share that Elon Musk may be the ‘singular solution’ he trusts for the future of Twitter. Dorsey said that the world’s richest man Elon Musk is the only solution he trusts for the future of the popular social media platform. This statement came after Elon Musk inked a $44 billion deal on Monday.

In a series of tweets, Jack Dorsey, who took the company public in 2013, said that Twitter has been ''owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step.'' Notably, Jack Dorsey holds a 2.36% stake in the firm, according to the Bloomberg data. Dorsey wrote in a thread, “Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step."

Parag Agrawal to earn $42 million if sacked after Musk takes over company: Reports

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, as per several reports, will receive an estimated $42 million if he was terminated within 12 months of Elon Musk taking over the company.

The estimate was compiled by Equilar, and it put into consideration a year of Agrawal's base salary and also combined accelerated vesting of all equity awards, on the basis of the $54.20 per share offering by Musk.

After completing the acquisition, Musk stated that he planned to transform the company. Earlier this month, the tech entrepreneur had shared that he did not have confidence in the management.

(With Agency Inputs)

Image: Associated Press