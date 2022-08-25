EU Condemns Rocket Attack In Ukraine's Chaplyne; 'Russia Will Be Held Accountable'

The European Union has condemned the Russian attack on civilians in the Chaplyne region of Ukraine. High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell said that the bloc "strongly condemns heinous attack" carried out by Russian forces on civilians in Chaplyne on Ukraine's Independence Day. The statement of Borrell comes as Ukraine claims that the death toll from the Russian rocket attack has reached 25.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Josep Borrell stated that the people behind the "Russian rocket attack will be held accountable."

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Russia's missile strike at a train station with civilians in Ukraine shows "a pattern of atrocities." Taking to his Twitter handle, Blinken reiterated the commitment of the US to work with its partners to stand with Ukraine and call for accountability of Russian officials. He tweeted, "Russia’s missile strike on a train station full of civilians in Ukraine fits a pattern of atrocities. We will continue, together with partners from around the world, to stand with Ukraine and seek accountability for Russian officials."

Ukraine claimed that 25 people died as Russian forces launched a rocket strike on a Ukrainian train station in the Chaplyne region of Dnipropetrovsk on its Independence Day.

Ukraine claims 31 people injured in attack

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, stated that 31 people have been injured in the attack that took place on Wednesday, August 24, according to AP. According to the Ukrainian official, the people who have died include an 11-year-old boy who was found under the rubble of a house and a six-year-old child who was killed in a car fire near the train station that was struck by Russian forces.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address at the United Nations Security Council meeting called for Russia's accountability for its offensive in Ukraine. He had said that 15 people had died and around 50 people were injured by the Russian missile strike on the Chaplyne railway station in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to the statement issued by Ukraine's Presidential office. The attack has been reported at the railway station after Zelenskyy said that Russia might attempt "something particularly cruel" this week as the embattled nation marked 31 years of independence.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP