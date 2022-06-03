EU Condemns Russia's Attempt To Issue Passports To Ukrainians In The Occupied Regions

Amid the Moscow-Ukraine war, the European Union has "strongly" condemned the Russian Presidential decrees passed on 25 May and 30 May which called for simplifying the process of obtaining Russian citizenship. In addition, the EU noted that Russia called for an easing of the procedure for issuing Russian passports to Ukrainian citizens of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions which have been temporarily occupied by Russian forces. The EU called any attempts to change the status of parts of Ukraine "a clear violation of international law, the UN Charter and Ukraine’s Constitution" and stressed that the changes made by the Russian administration will not be recognised by Ukrainian forces, reported Ukrinform.net.

In a statement, the European Union said that it will not recognise these passports issued as part of the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

In the statement, the European Union "strongly" condemns actions taken by Russia to replace the democratically elected government of Ukraine. The EU also does not accept Russia's actions to introduce the Russian rubles into Ukrainian territories.

Furthermore, the EU has condemned Russia's attempts to impose Russian education materials and changes in the language of tuition in schools in captured parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in Ukraine. It further said that the actions to alter the status of Ukrainian regions "undermines sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Ukraine. The European Union asserted that Russia and all those involved in violations of international law and humanitarian law will be held accountable for illegal actions. The EU in the statement reiterated its support for Ukraine and called on Russia to withdraw its soldiers and military equipment from Ukrainian territories.

Russia: 🇪🇺 strongly condemns 🇷🇺 actions on occupied 🇺🇦 territories:

- simplification of the process to grant 🇷🇺 citizenship & passports,

- attempts to replace 🇺🇦 administrations, to introduce rouble,to impose 🇷🇺 school curricula 👉 violation of intl law https://t.co/GNOAetaEB7 — Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) June 3, 2022

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns Russian action

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree simplifying the process of granting Russian citizenship to Ukrainians living in territories captured by Russian troops, The Moscow Times reported. According to the decree, the people living in the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine or the Kherson region of Ukraine, have the right to seek Russian citizenship in a "simplified manner." Ukraine called Russia's action of passing a decree for issuing passports to Ukrainian nationals a "violation of international law." The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in a statement called the issuance of Russian passports to Ukrainians a "gross violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, norms and principles of international humanitarian law."

🇺🇦MFA condemns the decree of the President of the Russian Federation, which opens the way to forcing the inhabitants of the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian army in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to acquire the Russian citizenship.https://t.co/BiMcowiJbF pic.twitter.com/pU8izUpd13 — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) May 25, 2022

Image: AP