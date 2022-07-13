In a bid to assist Kyiv to fight the ‘unjustified’ Russian aggression, the European Union is considering providing war-torn Ukraine help worth 500 million euros. According to the news website European Pravda, Stefano Sannino, the Secretary-General of the EU External Action Service, announced on July 12, Tuesday, that the EU is thinking about handing Ukraine its fifth tranche of 500 million euros of military aid.

This announcement came at the time when the EU countries on Tuesday authorised additional assistance for Ukraine as it suffers mounting economic losses due to the Russian invasion. According to the Associated Press, the 27-nation EU's finance ministers approved a loan of one billion euros ($1 billion) to the Ukrainian government.

EU's aid for Ukraine

Furthermore, with this addition, the total amount of EU macro-financial aid provided to Ukraine this year now stands at 2.2 billion euros. Days before Russia's extensive attack on February 24, the EU's finance ministers approved an initial 1.2-billion-euro loan package.

Notably, the executive branch of the EU, the European Commission had requested further aid to Ukraine, up to 9 billion euros in mid-May. This move, which arrives as Russia makes gains in eastern Ukraine and the number of dead on both sides rises, includes the estimated 1-billion-euro payout.

According to Associated Press, the finance minister of the Czech Republic, Zbynek Stanjura who is now holding the rotating EU presidency, stated in a statement, "This will give Ukraine the necessary funds to cover urgent needs and ensure the operation of critical infrastructure”.

Meanwhile, Ukraine claimed last week that the cost of the nation's post-war rehabilitation was estimated at $750 billion. According to estimates, the Ukrainian government needs about 5 billion euros every month to maintain the country's economy.

European Justice Commissioner froze Russia's assets, worth €13.8 billion

In addition to this, the Russia-Ukraine war is having global economic and social repercussions, which range from potential food shortages in Africa to interruptions in the EU's electricity supply. In consequence, this is increasing the chance of a worldwide recession.

Besides this, since the commencement of the conflict, European Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders has frozen Russia's assets worth €13.8 billion (Rs 11,02,91,74,59,000). In five member states, he said, over €12 billion has been frozen, according to a Euractiv report.

Reynders also declined to disclose the identities of the five EU countries that froze a significant amount of Russian assets. Didier Reynders' declaration comes after the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has raged on for over 130 days without ceasing. Didier Reynders even told the media in Prague that he anticipates other EU members stepping up their restrictions against Russia, as per media reports.

Since Moscow started a military attack on Ukraine, the European Union has passed six sets of sanctions against it. In total, 1158 people have received sanctions from the European Union, including the foreign minister and President of Russia. Additionally, as per media reports, the bloc has slapped penalties against over 80 companies that they believe are behind the weakening of Ukraine's "territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence".

(Image: AP)