In the midst of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, European Union (EU) Council President Charles Michel once again vowed to provide all possible support to Ukraine to fight the Russian aggression. Speaking on the second day of the informal European Council meeting in France's Versailles, he reiterated that the bloc will continue to provide financial and humanitarian assistance to war-torn Ukraine.

He also stated that the block is reviewing the application of Ukraine seeking membership. This comes after the EU leaders approved Ukraine's "euro-integration" almost two weeks after the nation filed an application for membership in the bloc.

The EU Council President also stressed that being dependent on Russia could prove to be threatening and that "we must release our dependency on Russia." Earlier on March 10, he claimed that the European Council will define the strategy for a more robust, sovereign and independent Europe. He went on to say the council intends to focus on three key points -- energy, geopolitics and defence. In addition, Michel also indicated pursuing technological innovation for a more solid economic base.

LIVE: press conference after the informal meeting of heads of state or government in Versailles #EUCO @Europe2022FR https://t.co/XyA91J5ze0 — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) March 11, 2022

EU Council chief asks Russia to comply with its international humanitarian law obligations

He also called on Russia to fully comply with its international humanitarian law obligations. "It must enable secure and unfettered humanitarian access to Ukraine's victims and internally displaced people, as well as safe transit for those who choose to leave the country," he added. Michel also called for funds to be made available as soon as possible, citing the proposal on Cohesion's Action for Refugees in Europe (CARE) and ReactEU.

EU vows to impose further sanctions on Russia

On Friday, European leaders also stated that they will continue to maintain pressure on Russia by imposing a new set of sanctions, while also boosting military support for Ukraine. The EU has also decided to invest 450 million euros ($500 million) for Ukrainian armaments. MeanwhiletThey also resolved to ban three Belarusian banks from SWIFT, the world's most widely used system for financial transactions. As per the Associated Press (AP), a total of 862 individuals and 53 organisations are now subject to EU restrictive measures.

Image: AP