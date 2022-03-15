As Russia steps up attack on Ukraine amid escalating war, the European Council President Charles Michel, on Tuesday, urged President Putin to immediately pull back its forces from Ukraine and stop incessant attacks on the country immediately. Further demanding Russia to enable humanitarian access and safe passage to survivors, EU Council President called for an immediate cessation of violence in the war-torn country where several thousand innocent civilians have lost their lives till now amid raging bombardment and destruction.



Mounting pressure on the Kremlin to urgently stop the invasion in the besieged country, he stated that "Russia should stop the fratricidal war against Ukraine." He further stressed that protection of civilians is an absolute priority and stressed the ongoing negotiations.

Michel reiterated that European Union is adamant on its stand to vociferously and unitedly condemn Moscow’s unprovoked aggression and will continue to retaliate against it with stringent and damaging economic sanctions to tender support to Ukraine.

Stressed to President @KremlinRussia_E the urgent need to stop Russia’s fratricidal war against #Ukraine



The #EU is united in condemning Russia's aggression, responding with powerful sanctions and providing further support to Ukraine. — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) March 15, 2022



Earlier in the day, Prime Ministers of Lublin Triangle nations - Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania - held a brief discussion on the escalating war situation in the conflicting nation and demanded the immediate seizure of Russia’s full-blown military invasion.



In the past 20 days, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces have been successful in seizing control of many geo-strategically pertinent cities, including port-city-Mariupol and Kherson that are closer to Russia-annexed Crimea. However, Kyiv had dismissed the claims and stated that Ukrainian forces are continuing to fight the Russian army.

Russia-Ukraine war: Fourth round of peace talks resume amid Russia's relentless attacks

In their multi-pronged attack, the Russian Federation had thrust its forces at the Chernobyl nuclear plant by invading through the Belarus-Ukraine border. Furthermore, its attack on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant - Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant - remains to be a constant threat to the entire European continent.



This comes in the backdrop of the fourth round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, that had resumed via video conferencing on Tuesday. The talks are a continuation of Monday's negotiation, which reportedly went 'pretty well.' Both sides have borne massive losses in the battle and are attempting to resolve the matter through dialogue and negotiations.

Image: AP