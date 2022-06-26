'EU Countries Are In Direct War With Russia', Claims Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic on Saturday stated that many EU states are in “a direct war” with Russia and as a result, they have expressed outrage and anger at Belgrade for refusing to ban Russian oil in adherence to EU sanctions. Speaking at a press conference just two days after a meeting with 27 EU leaders and six heads of government from the West Balkans, Vucic claimed the Balkans “were not important that day” for the EU. He then continued, that the EU is “completely at war with Russia” and its priority was to provide Ukraine and Moldova with EU candidate status to challenge Vladimir Putin, according to state-affiliated RT.

“Viktor Orban [Hungarian prime minister] said that in the economic sense, Serbia and Montenegro are much more ready to be part of the EU than some other countries. But who cares?” Vucic asked.

Vucic admitted that Serbia is "in a difficult position" due to the pressure to join EU members to oppose Russia's war and instate the sanctions to weaken what they describe as Putin's Ukrainian resolve. Serbian leader claimed that many of the bloc's member states “are angry" over the issue.

“Many EU countries are in a direct war against Russia. They send howitzers, planes, S-300s to Ukraine, and how do you think they will treat us? They are not in our shoes as we are not in theirs, and that is why our position is extremely difficult. Will it be easier? Well, it won't,” Vucic said, according to RT.

Serbia to discontinue Russian oil from Nov 1

Serbia's president, Aleksandar Vucic, had earlier declared last week that his country will discontinue the Russian oil in accordance to the EU's sanction package. Vucic announced the ban on the Russian oil exports into Serbia from Moscow as early as November 1 this year. Russian oil is transported via the tankers first to neighbouring Croatia. It is then processed via the Adriatic oil pipeline into Serbia. The Russian ally imports almost all of its oil, which accounts for over 70% of its total consumption from Moscow. Western sanctions, said the Serbian leader, have incurred Belgrade an estimated $600 million loss just this year. This also includes fines owing to limits on oil shipments, informed Vucic.