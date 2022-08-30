EU Delivers 5.5 Mn Potassium Iodide Tablets To Ukraine As Radiation Protection Measure

As a "preventative safety measure," the European Union donated 5.5 million potassium iodide tablets to Ukraine to protect people from radiation exposure. According to an official statement from the EU Commission on August 30, the tablets would only be used in "limited scenarios to avoid that inhaled or swallowed radioactive iodine is absorbed by the thyroid."

Janez Lenarcic, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, said in the statement, "No nuclear power plant should ever be used as a war theatre. It is unacceptable that civilian lives are put in danger. All military action around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant must stop immediately."

The European Commission claimed that, Ukrainian government requested the tablets to "increase the level of protection" around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. In advance of a trip to the power plant in southeast Ukraine later this week, a team from the IAEA has arrived in the capital of Ukraine.

The delegation led by Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is on its way to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. Grossi announced that the team will visit the plant from August 31 to September 3.

We must protect the safety and security of ZNPP: Grossi

"We must protect the safety and security of Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility," Grossi said in a tweet. There are concerns that the mission may be too dangerous to proceed because missiles and shells are frequently hitting the area around the power plant and nearby towns.

Meanwhile, the Russian-backed Enerhodar administration claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) attacked the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on August 30. The civil-military administration of Enerhodar also reported two explosions near the spent fuel storage building of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Enerhodar administration wrote on Telegram, "Today at 06:50, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired on the territory of the ZNPP and the coastline of the city. Large-caliber artillery was used. As a result, two explosions were recorded near the spent fuel storage building."

According to the Russia-controlled administration, the strikes were intended to obstruct the IAEA mission's journey to the nuclear plant. Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia region's military-civilian administration asserted that the level of shelling at the station and Enerhodar increased by 70% week over week.

