EU Demands War Crimes Tribunal Over Mass Graves Found In Ukraine's Izyum

EU presidency on Saturday, Sep 17 demanded that an international tribunal for war crimes against Russia must be established after mass graves were found in Ukraine's northeast city of Izyum. As the Ukrainian counteroffensive prompted the Russian troops to retreat the city, Kyiv's servicemembers discovered a mass burial site with evidence that some of the dead were badly tortured, including bodies with broken limbs and ropes around their necks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the mass graves found in the northeastern city of Izium that was recaptured from Russian forces, "appears to be one of the largest discovered in Ukraine."

"In the 21st century, such attacks against the civilian population are unthinkable and abhorrent," Jan Lipavsky, foreign minister of the Czech Republic which holds the European Union's rotating presidency on Saturday stated. "We must not overlook it. We stand for the punishment of all war criminals," he added on Twitter.

EU demands prosecution for 'crime of aggression'

The foreign minister of the Czech Republic called for a speedy establishment of a special international tribunal that will prosecute the crime of aggression committed allegedly by Russia. Around 450 graves were found outside the formerly Russian-occupied city with most of the exhumed bodies showing signs that they were brutally tortured and murdered.

Russia, although, denies that its military forces massacred civilians and their families as claimed by Ukraine, adding that the graves were another staged attempt and false narrative to slander Russia globally like it happened in Bucha and Irpin. Ukraine, although, says that its workers hauled body after body out of the sandy soil in a misty pine forest that was yet to be identified but were civilian adults and children, as well as soldiers who were tortured and buried by the Russians.

"Among the bodies that were exhumed today, 99 per cent showed signs of violent death," Oleg Synegubov, head of Kharkiv regional administration, said on social media. "There are several bodies with their hands tied behind their backs, and one person is buried with a rope around his neck," he added.

Denouncing Russia for the war crimes, the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, on Friday said that the graves were evidence that Moscow has been committing war crimes in its pro-western neighbouring country. French president, Emmanuel Macron, also slammed Russia saying that what had happened in Izium was "atrocities." “I condemn in the strongest terms the atrocities committed in Izyum, Ukraine, under Russian occupation,” Macron tweeted.