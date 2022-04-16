EU Denounces Russia's Decision To Dismiss 18 EU Diplomats, Calls It 'unjustified' Move

The European Union (EU) has denounced the removal of its diplomats from Moscow's diplomatic mission by describing the move as "a purely retaliatory step". In a statement released on Friday, EU spokesperson Peter Stano deplored Russia's decision as 'unjustified and baseless'.

These remarks of the EU spokesperson came after the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that in response to the expulsion of 19 Russians from Brussels earlier in the month, Moscow has dismissed 18 members of the European Union's mission to Russia.

Responding to this, EU's Stano said, “The European Union deplores the unjustified, baseless decision of the Russian Federation to expel 18 members of the Delegation of the European Union to the Russian Federation. The EU diplomats in question exercise their functions in the framework of and in full respect for the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” according to a report from the EU.

Russia's action, according to Stano, is a "pure retaliatory step" that would further exacerbate its "international isolation." He also added that the European Union continues to press Russia to end its violence against Ukraine and adhere to international laws and make a cooperative approach in its international dealings, the report said.

Russia declared the EU personnel as 'persona non grata'

After blaming Brussels for cutting ties, Russia ordered the European embassy employees to leave Moscow immediately. According to media reports, the Russian foreign ministry stated that 18 ‘EU Delegation to Russia’ personnel have been deemed 'persona non grata,' and will be required to leave Russian Federation territory in the coming days.

In addition to this, the Russian foreign ministry called Markus Ederer, the EU envoy to Russia, to tell him of the current decision and to guarantee that EU members leave the country quickly. The European Union, as per Russia's foreign ministry, was responsible for such a move and carried full responsibility for the constant demolition of the "architecture of bilateral dialogue and cooperation" that took "decades" to build.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Russian diplomats have been removed from several EU nations following the deaths of citizens in Ukraine's Bucha. Notably, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Greece and Norway have dismissed Russian ambassadors.

(Image: AP)