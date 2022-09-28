The European Union has condemned the referendum held in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine. EU Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell said that the bloc "denounces" the referendum and its "falsified outcome" in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia. The statement of Borrell comes a day after the referendums for joining Russia concluded in four Ukrainian territories - Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Josep Borrell described the referendum as a "violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity." Lauding the resistance of Ukraine, Borrell stated that the EU "commends the courage" of Ukrainians who continue to oppose Russia's offensive. Borrell tweeted, "EU denounces holding of illegal referenda and their falsified outcome. This is another violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty + territorial integrity, amidst systematic abuses of human rights. We commend the courage of Ukrainians, who continue to oppose & resist Russian invasion." Echoing similar remarks, European Council President Charles Michel criticised the referendum held in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.

Canada to not recognise referendum: Trudeau

On September 27, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that Canada will not recognize the referendums held in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine and described them as "sham." He said that the referendum held by Russia in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia have "absolutely no legitimacy." "There are numerous reports of voters being intimidated through force, and these referendums are in blatant violation of international law, motivated by Putin’s notion that he can redraw the map as he pleases." Moreover, Trudeau underscored that Canada is engaging with international partners to ensure rejection of "illegimate votes." Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asserted that Russia's recognition of "sham referenda" and another attempt to annex the region of Ukraine demonstrates that "there is nothing to talk" about with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Canada does not – and will not ever – recognize the results of Russia’s illegitimate referendums or its attempted, illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories. Let me be clear: Ukraine’s borders will not change. Ukraine’s territory will remain Ukraine’s. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 28, 2022

Voting results announced

Most of the people in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson region have opted to join Russia, TASS reported. The voting in the four regions took pace for four days from September 23 to September 27. According to final results, 87.05% of those who voted in Kherson supported region's accession to Russia. The accession of Luhansk to Russia was supported by 98.42% of the total voters, while 99.23% of voters favoured the Donetsk's accession to Russia, as per the TASS report. As many as 93.11% of voters have supported Zaporizhzia joining Russia. Meanwhile, Russian-backed leader in Donetsk Denis Pushilin has called on Russian authorities to admit the region as a separate constituent member of Russia.

