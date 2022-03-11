EU Details Plan To Reduce Energy Reliance On Russia; Proposal To Be Made By Mid-May

In the wake of Moscow's ruthless measures against neighbour Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday asserted that Ukraine is a family member of the EU and that Russia's attack should be considered an attack against democracy. She further added that the EU's responsibility is to 'consider the supply of energy to the EU and reduce their dependency' on Russia. The EU President also emphasised that in the coming weeks, they will focus on 'filling the defence gaps' and will coordinate with NATO in this regard.

Ursula von der Leyen said, "Ukraine is a member family of the EU. Russian attack is an attack against democracy. The way we respond today to Russia's heinous attack will determine the future of Ukraine, of our Union and of our entire continent. Let's stay true to the principles that have guided our response so far: Responsibility, unity, solidarity, determination.

"Our duty is to consider the supply of energy to the EU and reduce our dependency on Russia. By mid-May, we will come out with a proposal to tackle our dependency on gas and energy in Russia and we will also look at the substitutes. This will be the focus of our work in the coming weeks. Russian President Vladimir Putin's war has also fundamentally altered Europe's security and environment. To defend Europe, we will need different forces and capabilities, significant investment in defence. We will need to fill the defence gaps and will have to coordinate with NATO in this regard," she added.

Further speaking, the EU President also said that they will now come up with the fourth package of sanctions on Russia, which will further isolate Russia from the global economic system increasing the cost of Putin's invasion of Russia. She also expressed gratitude to the EU members and the countries on the frontline for welcoming civilians who fled Ukraine with open arms.

Leyen went on to add, "the EU Commission has set up a solidarity platform to coordinate support and reception. We are using the flexibility of the EU budget to finance actions for refugees; housing, schooling, counselling. This could free several billion euros in the coming years for these purposes. Ukraine’s membership application is an expression of their will and their right to choose their own destiny. Today we have opened the pathway towards us for Ukraine. They are part of the European family."

Russia-Ukraine War

As the war enters the 16th day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian attacks were "open terrorism from experienced terrorists". In his latest address to the nation, President Zelenskyy stated that around 1,00,000 people have left Ukraine. On Thursday, Russian and Ukrainian FM met in Turkey but Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba described talks as 'difficult' amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.