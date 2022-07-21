EU Diplomats Agree To Impose 7th Round Of Sanctions On Russia Over War In Ukraine: Report

As Western nations, including the US continue to lambast Russia over its military offensive in Ukraine, the seventh set of sanctions on Putin's administration has been agreed by the European Union Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper), a source in EU institutions revealed on Wednesday. According to the source, “The Coreper agreed to the seventh package of sanctions, including the gold embargo, black list expansion and updates to financial and trade sanctions," Tass reported.

Further, the seventh package of restrictions, as per the European sources and media reports, forbids the purchase of semi-finished and scrap forms of gold from Russia. The list of dual-use products and technology will be added to include specific categories.

Sanctions against Russia

The Czech Permanent Representation in the EU Council on Wednesday said in a tweet that the latest set of EU sanctions on Russia will go into force on July 21. According to the Permanent Representation, "This package will be approved by the EU Council within the framework of the written procedure that will end tomorrow at 10:00 am (local time). Sanctions will come into force tomorrow after the publication in the EU official journal," Tass reported.

Besides this, there will be 48 more Russian individuals and organisations on the EU's "black list." Clarifications on the limitations of Russians' and Russian companies' financial operations are also included in the sanctions. This decision will result in a six-month extension of all current sanctions against Russia.

It is to mention that the EU nations have implemented sanctions against Russia in an effort to put pressure on the Russian government to end the war in Ukraine. The EU has already imposed six sets of sanctions on Russia, the latest of which was made public in June.

EU to mobilise 5th tranche of military aid to Ukraine

In the meantime, EU High Representative Josep Borrell announced that the bloc has made the final decision to give war-torn Ukraine the fifth tranche of 500 million euros for military aid in an attempt to counter Russian aggression. Borrell said on Twitter that "EU Member States agreed to mobilise 5th tranche of military assistance of €500M to further support Ukraine’s Armed Forces". He also mentioned that he was present at the meeting of the Ministerial Ukraine Defence Contact Group. He even asserted that the EU continues to be devoted and unwavering in its support for Ukraine.

EU Member States agreed to mobilise 5th tranche of military assistance of €500M to further support Ukraine‘s Armed Forces. EU remains focused & steadfast in its support for Ukraine, together w partners. @SecDef — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) July 20, 2022

With this inclusion, the EU has now allotted 2.5 billion euros for military help for Kyiv. According to the Tass report, this money is being used as compensation for EU member states that send their weapons to Ukraine, whether they are brand-new, cutting-edge technology or obsolete, decommissioned weapons.

