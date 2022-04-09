EU Directs Russia & Belarus To Evacuate Their Trucks From Union's Territory By April 16

The European Union, after imposing the fifth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, which was aimed at banning coal imports from Moscow, ordered the Russian and Belarusian trucks to leave their territory by April 16. As per the latest package of sanctions, trucks from Russia and its war ally, Belarus, have been prohibited from legally entering any EU member nation. Therefore, they have been asked to evacuate EU territory by next week.

Along with Russia, the EU also took Belarus under the ambit of their punitive sanctions, considering it an associate of the Russian invasion. The fifth package of embargoes on Moscow includes a full-fledged ban on Russian coal imports. Notably, it is the 27-member alliance’s first measure targeting Russia’s fuel and energy.

In the past as well, the European Union remained critical and sceptical of Belarus’ growing ties with Russia and its support for the aggression against Ukraine. On October 15, 2012, the Council adopted a decision concerning restrictive measures against Belarus due to its involvement in the Russian oppression of Ukraine.

The latest decision acknowledged Belarus’ support for the Russian Federation in its military invasion of Ukraine. "On February 24, 2022, the President of the Russian Federation announced a military operation in Ukraine, and they attacked the country from the territory of Belarus. The attack was a blatant violation of the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine," EU had noted.

Later, on March 2, 2022, the Council adopted decisions to further impose restrictive measures in response to the involvement of Belarus in the Russian aggression against Ukraine. These measures have been dubbed the Union’s move to impose punitive measures on Russia and Belarus to effectively thwart their aggression.

"In view of the gravity of the situation, it is appropriate to prohibit the sale to Belarus of transferable securities denominated in any official currency of a Member State and to prohibit the sale, supply, transfer, or export to Belarus of banknotes denominated in any official currency of a Member State. It is also appropriate to prohibit any road transport undertaking established in Belarus from transporting goods by road within the territory of the Union, including in transit, "the European Union said in its latest statement.

Image: AP