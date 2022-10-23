EU 'doesn't Show Any Willingness' To Find Peaceful Solution To Ukraine Conflict, Says EU

Amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the EU does not show willingness for a "peaceful resolution" of the conflict. She said that EU nations continue to drag the war by supplying military equipment to Ukraine. She termed the EU's allegation that against Russia created food, energy and economic crisis as "baseless." The statement of Zakharova comes in response to the EU leaders summit held in Brussels on October 21-22.

"The EU does not demonstrate readiness for a peaceful resolution of the conflict. On the contrary, they continue to mindlessly invest heavily in dragging out hostilities. Decisions on additional (another 500 million euros) funding for the supply of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and on the creation of an EU mission for military support to Ukraine are aimed at this, among other things," Zakharova said.

Notably, EU nations have been imposing sanctions against Russia and providing economic as well as humanitarian support to Ukraine. Zakharova emphasised that Moscow considers the West's accusation that Russia is "shelling the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine" as the "height of hypocrisy." She said that the EU does not have a "moral right" to speak about war crimes and accused West of turning a "blind eye" to the killings of civilians, women and children in Donbass by the Kyiv regime. She accused EU leaders of attempting to cover up the criminal actions of Kyiv. Zakharova further said that the decision taken at the European Union's summit demonstrates the "confrontational nature of the EU policy."

EU turning 'into a space of lawlessness': Zakharova

Criticising EU over its actions, Zakharova said that the bloc which claims itself to be the "main guardian of the rules-based" is "increasingly turning into a space of lawlessness." In her remarks, she said, "It is regrettable that the European Union, which has declared itself the main guardian of the“rules-based order, is increasingly turning into a space of lawlessness, where, for political reasons, non-observance of the rights of foreign investors and foreign citizens is allowed." She stressed that EU nations are still trying to place their concept of a “rules-based world order” on the whole world.

EU leaders agreed to work on reducing high energy prices

In the summit held in Brussels, EU leaders agreed to work on emergency measures to reduce high energy prices, Euro News reported. The members of EU showcased progress on temporary price limit on natural gas transactions. The EU leaders urged European Commission to "urgently submit concrete decisions" on the measures. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that they have a "good and solid roadmap" to continue working on energy prices. In a tweet, European Council President Charles Michel said, "We have a deal on #energy. There is a strong and unanimous commitment to act together, as Europeans, to reach three goals: lower prices guarantee the security of supply and continue to work to reduce demand.

