EU Drops Putin's Loyalist Patriarch Kirill From Sanctions List To Meet Hungary's Demand

The European Union (EU) on Thursday dropped Russia's most senior cleric Patriarch Kirill from its latest package of sanctions. The decision came at the last minute to prevent Hungary from derailing the finalisation of the sixth tranche of embargos on Moscow in retaliation to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The latest tranche includes the much-discussed ban on Russian oil imports.

The sixth set of sanctions was proposed by EU President Ursula Von der Leyen on May 4. The leaders of the 27-nation bloc met earlier this week to reach a decision, however, the final nod came only yesterday after the union agreed on some exemptions to Hungary and two other land-locked countries on imports from Russia by pipeline. Although Hungary had earlier flagged that it wanted to remove Russian Orthodox Church leader Kirill from the EU's list of sanctions, it was not until yesterday the topic was elaborately discussed. "There was some frustration and disappointment with Hungary," an EU diplomat told DPA News Agency anonymously. Finally, the leaders of the bloc agreed to comply with Budapest's request.

The EU leaders are now set to sign off the list of sanctions unless opposed by a member of the bloc.

Who is Patriarch Kirill?

The powerful bishop of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill is a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine. He is the primate of the top Russian church since 2009. A fervent supporter of Putin, Kirill has championed conservative religious values and rallied for the Russian occupation of its neighbouring countries, saying that it was to fend off "external and internal evil." In addition, the 75-year-old also denounced protests against the Kremlin and buttressed Putin's authoritative rule. Earlier in March, at least 150 Russian Orthodox Church leaders signed a petition calling on Putin to end the war in Ukraine, Patriarch Kirill, however, refused to be a part of it.

The priest, born Vladimir Gundayev from St Petersburg, also called for the "spiritual purification of Ukraine". The holy leader's comments drew a sharp rebuke from the head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis. Noting Kirill's solidarity with the Kremlin, the pontiff urged Kirill to give up the language of politics and "use the language of Jesus." Pope Francis also warned him against becoming "Putin's altar boy."

EU finalises sixth package of sanctions against Russia

European Council President Charles Michel in a tweet informed that all members of the 27-nation have agreed to launch the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. The list of bans includes a 75% ban on Russian oil imports immediately, followed by a 90% ban by the end of the year. The sanctions on the Russian Federation will help "reduce Russia's capacity to finance its war," said EU President Ursula Von der Leyen.

(Image: AP)