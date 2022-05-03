EU Energy Ministers Hold Crisis Talks Seeking United Response To Russia's Gas Supply Cuts

On May 2, European Union energy ministers met in Brussels for an emergency meeting to examine Russian oil imports and find a united response to Moscow's gas supply cuts to Poland and Bulgaria. Brussels has described Russia's move as an attempt to "blackmail" the West into backing down from its opposition to the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

Germany stated that it would no longer oppose an immediate ban on Russian oil imports, marking the most significant shift in mood to date. The bloc's 27 members have demonstrated varying degrees of willingness to reduce their reliance on Russian coal, gas, and oil imports, however, Berlin's U-turn implies an oil embargo may be implemented within days.

Notably, Russian oil imports account for 26% of the EU's total. Russia's gas imports account for 40% of the bloc's total gas imports, and certain countries, particularly Germany, rely heavily on it. Ukraine's leaders have slammed EU countries for continuing to send hundreds of millions of euros in daily energy payments to Moscow, accusing them of willingly supporting the conflict, which is now in its third month.

EU to provide more guidance on energy payments

Last week, the Kremlin cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria after both refused to comply with Moscow's demand that "unfriendly countries" pay for fuel supplies in Russian rubles. Moscow's proposed payment scheme would see dollars and euros deposited in a bank owned by Russian energy giant Gazprom, then moved to a second Gazprombank account and converted to rubles.

The scheme has caused misunderstanding, and it is now necessary for Brussels to clarify its position on payment and sanction violators. The European Commission cautioned on Monday that full compliance with the programme would constitute a violation of existing embargoes. Kadri Simson, the EU's energy commissioner, promised more guidance on what was legally possible at the same time.

While many EU members see the need of limiting Moscow's largest revenue streams — and hence it's capacity to withstand the impact of more embargoes— they also recognise the risks to the bloc's economy. Payment deadlines, the prospect of recession due to rising energy costs, and the maze of legal compliance concerns caused by Western sanctions, have put EU countries in a bind. Berlin, according to German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck, would follow Brussels' rules even if it implies a harsher impact on the country's economy. It is pertinent to note that Germany, the EU's largest economy, is Russia's major energy purchaser.

