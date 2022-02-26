EU Envoy To India Vows UNGA Resolution Demanding Withdrawal Of Russian Forces From Ukraine

As Russia used its veto power at the UN Security Council hindering the demand of various countries that Moscow end its aggression against Ukraine, now Ugo Astuto, who is the EU Ambassador to India has stated that they will present a resolution to the UN General Assembly demanding the immediate departure of Russian forces from the war-torn nation, as per the reports of ANI.

In the meanwhile, on Friday, the heads of mission of European countries in India voiced their sympathy for Ukraine's counterparts, where they denounced Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified" attack, according to PTI. The envoys promised Ukraine their support. Ugo Astuto stated that the EU and its member states support Ukrainian Ambassador to India Igor Polikha.

EU condemns Russia's provocative and unjustified military attack

Astuto shared a tweet stating that the EU and its Member States expressed their support to the Ambassador of Ukraine and that the EU condemns Russia's provocative and unjustified military attack in the strongest terms imaginable. He further stated that in its solidarity with Ukraine and its people, the EU is united. He also claimed that Europe's stability, as well as the world order as a whole, is at stake and accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of dragging the conflict to Europe.

Heads of Mission of the EU & its Member States stand in solidarity with #Ukraine Ambassador.



🇪🇺 condemns in the strongest possible terms the Russian Federation’s unprovoked & unjustified military attack. 🇪🇺 is united in its solidarity with Ukraine & its people. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/qpPWOLqxou — Ugo Astuto (@EUAmbIndia) February 25, 2022

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen voiced her support for Ukraine stating that the European Union stands with Ukraine and its people during these trying times, according to PTI. She continued by saying that they are seeing an unprecedented act of aggression by Russian leadership against a sovereign and independent country.

'Never give up': UN Secretary General António Guterres

When Russia used its veto power at the UNSC, the Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres stated that they must never give up and that peace must be given a second opportunity. He further said that the Russian troops must return to their barracks and leaders must choose a road of discussion and peace, according to UN News. UN Chief Guterres also stated that the UN is increasing the delivery of life-saving assistance on both sides of the line of contact. He also stated that at least 100,000 Ukrainians are fleeing their homes many of whom are crossing into neighbouring countries, underscoring the regional nature of the crisis.

(With Inputs from ANI, PTI)

Image: ANI, AP