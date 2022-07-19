EU Envoy To Kyiv Says Suspension Of Prosecutor General Will Not Affect War Crimes Probe

In a recent development, European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ukraine, Matti Maasikas stated that the suspension of the war-torn country's Prosecutor General will not harm the investigation of Russian war crimes. His statement came just two days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suspended the country's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and Ivan Bakanov, head of the Security Service of the country. The President's office claimed that the suspension of the top officials was necessary to prevent their potential influence on inquiries against law enforcement officials accused of cooperating with Russia.

The EU envoy stated that it is important for Ukraine to maintain good work and collaboration with foreign partners on the investigation and prosecution of Russian war crimes. "While suspending the Prosecutor General of Ukraine by @ZelenskyyUa the most important - besides the constitutional processes to follow - is maintaining the good work and the cooperation with international partners on investigating and prosecuting the Russian war crimes [sic]," Maasikas wrote in a tweet.

Ukraine probing over 21,000 suspected war crimes against Russia

Earlier on Sunday, July 17, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy stated that each official in the security sector and at law enforcement agencies will be examined for their specific activities and any inaction. He also mentioned that as many as 651 treason charges have been initiated so far against prosecutors, investigators, and other law enforcement personnel. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government revealed that it has been probing over 21,000 suspected war crimes and crimes of aggression perpetrated by the Russian forces since the beginning of the ongoing war in late February. Meanwhile, a UN delegation also visited Ukraine in June to gather evidence of war crimes committed by the Russian military in the war-torn country.

Ukraine claims to have killed about 38,550 Russian soldiers so far

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues unabated and entered its day 146th on Tuesday, July 18. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that Russia has also incurred heavy casualties since the onset of the war in late February. In its latest operational update, the ministry claimed that Russia has lost nearly 38,550 soldiers, 3,892 Armored Personnel Vehicles (APV), 1,691 tanks, 851 artillery systems and 248 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), and at least 113 anti-aircraft warfare. In addition, the invaders also lost as many as 2,767 vehicles and fuel tanks, 693 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), 220 aircraft, 188 helicopters, 167 cruise missiles, 70 special equipment and 15 boats, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated in a Facebook post.

