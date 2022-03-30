EU Expels 43 Russian Diplomats 'secretly Active' As Intelligence Officers Amid War

In a coordinated effort, four European countries have expelled as many as 43 Russian diplomats in a single day. On Tuesday, The Netherlands announced that it was ousting 17 diplomats accusing them of being “secretly active” intelligence officers serving the Kremlin. Soon after, 3 other countries- Ireland, Belgium and the Czech Republic announced a similar decision. Notably, the expulsions came as Russian-Ukrainian delegates met in Istanbul for another round of negotiations to end the ongoing conflict.

Revealing details of the expulsions, Daily Mail revealed that the Belgian administration removed a total of 21 diplomats from service accusing them of espionage. They have all been given two weeks to leave the country. Notably, the decision was taken in coordination with the Dutch administration.

72 hours to leave the country

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic expelled one diplomat working at Russian Embassy in Prague, giving them 72 hours to leave the country. Ireland, meanwhile, also requested four senior Russian officials to leave the country on account of their activities. Irish officials said that the activities of the Russians violated “international standards of diplomatic behaviour.”

This comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its 35th day on Wednesday. In his recent address, Ukraine’s embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged for "peace without delay". He also signalled his willingness to compromise on the eastern Donbas region. In a tweet, he said he held talks with his western allies and asked them to increase sanction pressure on Russia.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian and Russian delegates held another round of peace talks on Tuesday in Istanbul. Commenting on the same, a top Ukrainian official said, “I’m sure everyone understands how difficult it is to negotiate with representatives of Russia today.” According to media reports, Moscow has agreed to scale back from Kyiv and Chernihiv as a result of negotiations, but Kyiv has shown scepticism towards the announcement. He also stressed that “relevant work” was ongoing with several western countries on a “future document on security guarantees” for Ukraine. Earlier this week, Zelesnkyy had said that Italy had agreed to be a security guarantor for his country.

