Amid the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, a large number of Ukrainians moved to neighbouring countries seeking asylum until the situation gets under control. According to a report by DW News, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told that the bloc prepared its plan to accommodate millions of displaced people from Ukraine who fled from their country amid fears of being killed in the devastating war against the second biggest military power in the world. While speaking at a special meeting of EU interior ministers in Brussels, Johansson said at least two lakh people, mostly children, women and elderly men, had entered Poland and millions were already in lines to enter Poland. The large influx of people was reported at a time when people from the age group of 18-60 years are not allowed to leave Ukraine. "I don't know how many will come ... I think we will have to prepare for millions," said Johansson.

As per the estimate presented by the United Nations and refugee organisations, it was expected that the number of people leaving Ukraine would reach up to 4 to 7 million. However, the organisations also affirmed that the number would entirely depend upon Russia and the number of days it would continue. It said the number will drop or stop immediately if both countries come to a conclusion. "It's war in Europe again for the first time, and that is also leading to a different way of thinking among member states," DW News quoted German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser as saying at a meeting with her European counterparts in Brussels.

All are welcome, says European Commission President

On the other hand, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised to welcome everyone who come from Ukraine amid ongoing conflict. "Everyone who has to flee Putin's bombs will be welcomed with open arms," said Ursula von der Leyen. Meanwhile, while speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Ambassador of Ukraine to India, Dr Igor Polikha said," The number of Ukrainian refugees has exceeded 4 lakh. If the war is not stopped, the number can reach up to 7 million. There are very long queues on the border. Lakhs of Ukrainians are standing in queues, trying to cross the border." He said that the country has suffered many civilian casualties due to the Russian military operation.

Image: AP