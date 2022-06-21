EU Extends Embargoes Over Russia's Unlawful Annexation Of Crimean Peninsula By One Year

The European Council on Monday extended the sanctions upon Russia by one year in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by the Vladimir Putin regime. The punitive measures were first introduced in June 2014 and involved an indefinite ban on the imports of products being transported from the illegally annexed Crimean territory or Sevastopol into the EU.

Sanctions also blacklist the infrastructural or financial investments as well as the tourism services from the illegally annexed Crimea or Sevastopol which is under the control of the Russians. The ban also includes prohibition on the exports of certain goods and technologies, telecommunications and energy sectors and production of oil, gas and mineral resources. The sanctions were first proposed by Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in his declaration on behalf of the EU on 25 February 2022. The EU derided Russia's eight years of violence, and its illegal annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol from the Ukraine.

"EU does not recognise and continues to condemn the illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula as a serious violation of international law," the Commission said in a statement published on June 20, Monday. "The EU remains steadfast in its commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders and dedicated to fully implementing its non-recognition policy," it went on to add.

Zelenskyy rules out 'military means' to regain Crimea

Even as Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier iterated that not all lost territory such as the Crimean, will be retaken by military means from Russia’s troops as it implies terrible loss of human lives. Zelenskyy appeared sceptical, as he dismissed that all the Ukrainian land seized by Russia since 2014 could be recaptured by Ukraine’s forces. He reiterated that the situation is “very complicated, especially in those areas in the Donbass and Kharkiv region.” The Russian army has intensified assaults on multiple fronts as it is trying to “squeeze at least some result” from the conflict, he had said, giving up on prospect of winning the annexed soil. Russian troops have "surrounded" the eastern city of Severodonetsk, where intense battle is currently ensuing.