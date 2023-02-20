EU Foreign Affairs Chief Josep Borrell Backs Ammunition Deal To Help Ukraine

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the EU (European Union) Foreign Affairs chief Josep Borrell has backed a call from Estonia for the EU members to buy arms jointly in a bid to help Ukraine against Russian invasion, reported The Guardian. This decision would be more efficient than EU members placing individual orders, said EU officials. According to this new approach, the EU member countries would be placing ammunition deals to speed up the procurement process. This would also encourage European arms firms to invest in increasing their production capacities. However, on Monday, February 20, EU foreign ministers would be discussing the plan in Brussels. Further, the EU foreign affairs chief Borrell said that the plan would be tabled at the meeting to use the existing €3.6bn (£3.2bn) European peace facility for the EU to procure ammunition jointly based on the model of the procurement of vaccines during the COVID crisis, as per media report.

"I completely agree with the Estonian prime minister’s proposal, we are working on that and it will work, " said Borrell on Sunday during the panel discussion with Estonia PM Kaja Kallas in Munich.

However, the EU Foreign Affairs Chief warned that a joint ammunition deal would not solve Kyiv’s urgent need for more ammunition now. "This cannot be solved by going into joint procurement ... because any procurement that comes to the market will come at the end of a queue of a long list of orders already passed by the member states,” the EU foreign policy chief said while talking about the ammunition deal proposal. Further, Borrell added that the Estonian idea would work for a short span but "the urgency of the shortages is such that it requires EU countries to draw on existing stocks."

"Much more has to be done and much quicker. There is still a lot to be done. We have to increase and accelerate our military support. It currently takes almost 10 months for the European army to buy a bullet for the calibre of 155mm, almost one year, and almost three years to buy an air-to-air missile. This is not in accordance with the war situation in which we live," said the EU foreign affairs chief.

UK Defence Ministry predicts 'Russia will claim Bakhmut'

Meanwhile, the UK Defence Ministry has claimed that Bakhmut has been captured to align with the anniversary of Putin's Russian invasion of Ukraine, regardless of the reality on the ground, read the press release by the UK Ministry of Defence. Taking to Twitter, the UK Ministry of Defence wrote, " Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 20 February 2023 Find out more about Defence Intelligence: http://ow.ly/N1Lu50MWtH0 #StandWithUkraine."