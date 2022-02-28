The European Union (EU) foreign ministers have agreed to expand financial sanctions on Russian banks, individuals and entities. Leaders at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Sunday also mulled over disconnecting a handful of Russian financial institutions from the international banking services, SWIFT, High Representative of EU for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles told reporters. The "concrete measures" will be imposed on "oligarchs and businessmen...and political figures that hold a key role" as well as military figures, he added as per Sputnik.

Borrell informed that the "full list" compiling the names of targeted individuals and business entities will be revealed on Monday. Addressing the reporters, he also informed that the EU has decided upon "excluding a certain number of Russian banks from SWIFT" in a bid to render a more consequential impact on Moscow's "unprovoked" attack on Ukraine. It is to note that SWIFT stands for The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, which is a cooperative financial institution that offers a secure messaging system for banks in over 200 countries.

"The new measures will paralyse the assets or the Russian Central Bank. About half of the financial reserves of the Russian Central banks will be frozen, thanks to this measure," EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles said, adding that the restrictive procedures implementing the legal action will be in place "before tomorrow when the Central banks restart."

President Putin is trampling the statehood & identity of sovereign Ukraine and its people.



I am convening for the 4th time this week EU Foreign Ministers for an extraordinary VTC, to agree on concrete measures: cut Russia off from #SWIFT & deliver lethal equipment to #Ukraine https://t.co/rjudKrQMmw — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 27, 2022

EU announces air space closure for Russian planes

On Sunday, the EU announced penalties on Belarus for 'backing" Russian invasion of Ukraine. President of the EU, Ursula Von der Leyen outlined new measures saying that "we will target other aggressors in this war, (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko's regime, with a new package of sanctions, hitting their most important sections. All these measures come on top of the strong package presented yesterday, agreed by our international partners."

In addition, Leyen ordered a temporary suspension of airspace for all Russian aircraft. All Russian-owned or Russian-controlled planes "won't be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU. Including private jets of oligarchs," Leyen stressed. Further, she also banned the broadcast of Russian state-owned media, namely Russia Today and Sputnik from broadcasting in Europe in an attempt to "ban their toxic and harmful disinformation."

Russia invades Ukraine

The developments come as Ukraine on Sunday agreed to meet the representatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Belarus. The talks are expected to take place in Gomel, a region at the Ukraine-Belarus border. Kyiv, however, initially did not accept the proposal saying that Minsk itself was "complicit" in the Russian invasion.

Meanwhile, at least 352 civilians, including 14 children have been killed and around 1,684 people, including 116 children have been injured. in Ukraine since February 24 after Putin announced a full-scale invasion of Kyiv. Lakhs of people have been forced to be internally displaced owing to rampant bombings on residential buildings in the eastern Ukraine region.

