European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has stated that EU foreign ministers would discuss oil sanctions against Russia on Monday, 11 April, European Truth reported. He made the remarks prior to the meeting of NATO foreign ministers. The statement of Borrell comes amid the Russian military offensive against Ukraine which continues for the second month after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation on February 24.

Speaking before the meeting of EU Foreign Ministers, Josep Borrell stated that they will not discuss the oil embargo in the fifth package of sanctions as they had planned to talk about the coal embargo, as per the European Truth report. Borrell added that the foreign ministers will talk about the oil embargo in their meeting on 11 April. He expressed that "sooner or later, it will happen." Borrell highlighted that they need to continue to pressurize Russia and support Ukraine. He emphasized that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy needs "less applause" and more weapons in their resistance against Russia. Meanwhile, EU has decided to postpone the ban on Russian coal until mid-August, Nexta TV reported.

Sanctions on Russian oil & gas needed 'sooner or later': Charles Michel

On April 6, European Council President Charles Michel announced that sanctions on Russian oil and gas will be needed "sooner or later." Taking to his official Twitter, Michel said that the latest sanctions have been announced against Russia to place “maximum pressure on the Kremlin.” Charles Michel tweeted, "We are toughening our sanctions to keep maximum pressure on the Kremlin. The new package includes a ban on coal imports. And I think that measures on oil, and even gas, will also be needed sooner or later."

Furthermore, Charles Michel informed that the EU has agreed to set up a Ukraine Solidary Trust Fund to help Ukraine. The fund in a short term will allow Ukraine to access liquidity and financing. In addition, the Ukraine Solidary Trust Fund will help Ukraine with investments in redeveloping infrastructure and rebuilding the economy. He called on Russian soldiers who do not want to kill the people of Ukraine to drop their weapons and leave the battlefield. He stressed that some of the EU members had suggested that they should grant asylum to the soldiers who do not follow Russian order. He called the idea "valuable" and added the need to pursue the suggestion. It is pertinent to note here that ever since Russia launched a military offensive against Ukraine, EU nations have been imposing sanctions against Moscow to pressurise Kremlin to end its war against Kyiv.

I have one message for Russian soldiers:



If you want no part in killing your Ukrainian brothers and sisters… drop your arms, leave the battlefield.



Granting asylum to these soldiers is a valuable idea that should be pursued. pic.twitter.com/h7x3Xyv3y4 — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) April 6, 2022

We agreed to develop a Ukraine Solidarity Trust Fund.



In the short-term, this Fund will help support the

state of #Ukraine and provide access to liquidity and financing.



Longer term, it would provide massive investments to help rebuild the economy and infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/xXhWUaHs8e — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) April 6, 2022

We are toughening our sanctions to keep maximum pressure on the Kremlin.



The new package includes a ban on coal imports.



And I think that measures on oil, and even gas, will also be needed sooner or later. pic.twitter.com/bhc9NGu4as — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) April 6, 2022

Image: AP