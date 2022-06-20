EU Foreign Ministers To Discuss Seventh Package Of Sanctions Against Russia Today: Report

On June 20, the European Union's Foreign Ministers are likely to consider the seventh package of sanctions against Russia, Nexta TV reported citing the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The report noted that works on the seventh package of embargoes are presently underway. It is pertinent to note that the EU Council agreed on the sixth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation on June 3, including a postponed ban on Russian oil and petroleum products by sea. The EU countries' debate on the sixth package lasted nearly a month.

Meanwhile, Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz indicated that his country would push for a seventh package of EU sanctions against Russia, including an embargo on technology exports. According to Polish RMF FM radio, the government would request more penalties at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg on June 20. The new package, as suggested by Poland, would include a moratorium on the export of European technologies to Russia, including so-called dual-use commodities.

Apart from the technology embargo, another package is likely to include additional actions against the Russian banking system as well as propaganda and disinformation outlets, according to Przydacz. Furthermore, foreign ministers from the European Union are set to meet to discuss measures to rescue millions of tonnes of grain trapped in Ukraine due to Russia's blockade of its Black Sea ports.

EU Foreign Ministers discuss stalled Ukrainian grain exports

The foreign ministers are scheduled to gather in Luxembourg on June 20 to discuss the issue, which has raised fears about supply shortages, particularly in Africa and the Middle East. The EU backs UN efforts to broker a solution that will allow Ukraine, one of the world's top wheat suppliers, to resume shipments. Since Russia invaded and blockaded the country's ports, grain supplies have halted, trapping more than 20 million tonnes of grain in silos.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected Western charges that Moscow is to blame for a dramatic rise in world grain prices as a result of its naval blockade. Last week, he claimed that Russia was willing to guarantee the transit of ships shipping Ukrainian grain over the Black Sea and that Ukraine had alternative land routes, which Western experts think are not practical. Moscow has previously requested the lifting of economic sanctions in exchange for allowing grain exports.

Image: AP