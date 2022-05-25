EU Freezes Russian Oligarchs' Assets Worth Over Rs 82K Crore In Retaliation To Ukraine War

In retaliation to the Russian military offensive against Ukraine, the European Union has blocked the assets of Russian oligarchs worth nearly €10 billion (over Rs 82K crore) as part of sanctions, TASS reported. Further, another set of frozen assets was reported in the month of April. As the war in Ukraine has reached its 91st day, the EU has provided billions of euros in military aid to war-torn Ukraine to fight against Russia’s unjustified invasion, further imposing severe sanctions on Moscow.

Earlier in April, the European Union had frozen about €30 billion (Rs 2,48,418 crore) in assets of Russian and Belarusian oligarchs and businesses. This came on April 8, when European Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders presided over the fifth meeting of the EU's Freeze and Seize Task Force, which included members from the United States and Ukraine.

Assets worth €29.5 billion have been frozen, and transactions worth €196 billion have been banned, as per the EU statement. Didier Reynders had deemed it essential for the EU and its foreign allies so that they can step up their efforts to cease supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine. He emphasised that, in addition to implementing punishments, it is also necessary to track their progress. He urged all members to take the necessary steps to implement the sanctions on Russia.

Josep Borrell recommends taking frozen Russian foreign exchange assets to reconstruct Ukraine

Apart from this, to fund the costs of reconstructing the war-torn country, the European Union's top official had recommended taking frozen Russian foreign exchange assets. Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign policy, spoke to the Financial Times on May 8 about how the US used Afghanistan's blocked funds to pay compensation to terrorism victims and to provide humanitarian help to the country. He emphasised that using Russian funds to restore a country devastated by conflict makes sense. According to the Financial Times report, EU authorities are looking into whether Russian reserves may be redirected towards Ukraine's building.

Meanwhile, the European Union has approved a 500 million euro military aid tranche for Ukraine. After the approval of three tranches of military assistance totalling 1.5 billion euros this year, the fourth tranche would add 500 million euros to financing previously assigned to Ukraine underneath the European Peace Facility (EPF), bringing the total amount to 2 billion euros, according to a statement released by the European Council on Tuesday.

